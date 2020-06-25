Kinesis Reveals New Interface for its Kinesis Exchange

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / Kinesis today releases a new user interface for the Kinesis Exchange, bringing a smooth user experience and all-new responsive chart functionality to the trading platform.

Through the Kinesis Exchange, Kinesis offers traditional and cryptocurrency traders simple, low-cost access to allocated physical gold and silver bullion, with all storage fees covered.

In an industry first, Kinesis has integrated securely vaulted, allocated, physical bullion with blockchain technology to create digital currencies of enduring value. Kinesis gold and silver-based digital currencies bring instant, low-cost global transactions and immediate liquidity to precious metals investment and trading. Later this month, the launch of the Kinesis virtual debit card is set to provide the global community with a full end-to-end solution, transforming physical gold and silver and cryptocurrency into spendable currencies.

In commitment to providing a seamless and diverse trading experience, Kinesis has enhanced the layout, analytical functionality and expanded the available trading pairs on the Kinesis Exchange. The Kinesis Exchange provides a fluid user experience, increased accessibility and greater analytical control over the trading environment.

Kinesis has redesigned the Kinesis Exchange interface to deliver an intuitive trading experience. The streamlined design guides users from analysis through to trade execution on a single screen, allowing for seamless efficiency of trade. The professional interface features responsive TradingView charts, technical indicators and interactive drawing capabilities to equip users with all necessary tools to capitalise on fast-moving markets.

The enhanced single-screen layout presents convenient access to the order book, depth displays, order history and open charts, with the optional viewing preference of full-screen view.

A synchronised redesign of the Kinesis mobile app ensures the elevated UI and charting functionality are accessible away from your desktop, complete with full-screen mode for frictionless mobile trading, scheduled for release on iOS and Android later this month.

Alongside engaging traditional traders, the Kinesis Exchange is now poised to compete with more established cryptocurrency exchanges. Progression chartered in the vital additions of the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), and the popular stable coin, pegged to the price of the U.S dollar, Tether (USDT). The global crypto community has the ideal opportunity to diversify or stabilise their cryptocurrency portfolio, with the stable value of physical gold and silver, through Kinesis digital gold and silver-based currencies, KAU and KAG.

Kinesis gold and silver-based digital currencies represent allocated physical gold and silver bullion, KAU – 1 gram of gold – and KAG – 1 ounce of silver; with the holder owning the underlying bullion, stored in the Kinesis vaulting network without charge. KAU and KAG make physical gold and silver bullion immediately accessible for trade with fiat or cryptocurrency, with a flat 0.22% trade execution fee; instant remittance with a flat 0.45% fee, or spendable at point of sale via the Kinesis virtual debit card.

Conceived to disrupt archaic industry infrastructure, Kinesis is positioned to transform the precious metals space. In combining the timeless value of physical gold and silver with the borderless value and efficiency of cryptocurrency, Kinesis has created the ideal solution for investors and traders alike.

