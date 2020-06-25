Margaret “Peggy” Taylor Joins the Q2 Board of Directors

Veteran technology investor bolsters board with extensive financial services and software industry leadership

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced today the addition of Margaret “Peggy” Taylor to its board of directors. Ms. Taylor brings decades of board and consulting experience and an extensive track record of expanding and scaling technology companies across the enterprise software and financial services industries.

Ms. Taylor is currently a director of Rimini Street, Inc., a provider of enterprise software products and services. Prior to this, she served as president of PeopleSoft Investments, Inc., an investment management and advisory services company and subsidiary of PeopleSoft, Inc., an enterprise software company acquired by Oracle Corporation. While at PeopleSoft, Ms. Taylor also served in the role of senior vice president of corporate operations. Ms. Taylor’s financial services experience includes roles as vice president of trust and investment management at Hibernia Bank and as vice president of organization, planning, and development at Bank of California.

“We are delighted to welcome Ms. Taylor to the Q2 Board of Directors,” said R.H. Seale, III, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Q2 Holdings, Inc. “Her extensive experience in the enterprise software and financial services industries as well as service on boards of directors of various technology companies brings valuable experience to Q2’s Board of Directors and its compensation committee and nominating and corporate governance committee.”

“I’m thrilled to join the Board of Directors of Q2,” said Margaret “Peggy” Taylor. “It’s an exciting time in financial services and at Q2. I’m looking forward to sharing my insights and experience with the executive leadership team and board of directors in support of Q2’s already outstanding growth strategy, operational execution and award-winning culture.”

Ms. Taylor has served on the boards of directors for numerous privately traded and publicly traded corporations, including FICO, formerly Fair Isaac Corporation. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in communications and psychology from Lone Mountain College of California and also has completed the Corporate Governance Program at Stanford Business School and the Compensation Committees Program at Harvard Business School. She will be the eighth member of the Q2 board of directors, replacing Michael Maples Sr. who retired after serving on the board since 2012. She joins R.H. Seale, Matt Flake, Lynn Atchison, Jeffrey Diehl, Chuck Doyle, Jim Offerdahl and Jim Schaper.

