Marubun Partners with Ossia to Bring Cota® Real Wireless Power™ Technology to the Japanese Market

Marubun will be an official provider, both of sales and technology advisement of the Cota technology to the Japanese market.

TOKYO & BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cota–Marubun, a large Japanese conglomerate company handling electrical products such as semiconductors and equipment, announces today a strategic collaboration with Ossia Inc. (“Ossia”), the creator of Cota Real Wireless Power.

Marubun Corp, headquartered in Japan with nearly $3B USD annual revenue, is engaged in the purchase and sale of semiconductors, electronic products, medical devices and robots. Marubun also provides total solutions with cutting-edge technologies to meet the needs from various market and field including automotive, industrial, consumer, telecommunication and medical. And the company is actively discovering and investing in new technologies and introducing them to Japanese customers and partners. Marubun is publicly traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Ossia’s flagship technology is Cota Real Wireless Power, a patented, award-winning technology designed to deliver power over-the-air, without cables, charging pads, or line-of-sight. Cota technology can deliver meaningful power to many devices at the same time, in motion, at a considerable distance, safely and efficiently. All Cota-enabled devices can be activated, managed, and monitored via the Cota Cloud platform. In addition, Cota power receivers are small enough to be embedded into Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices, wearables, and many other electronics across industrial, automotive, and consumer applications.

Marubun’s partnership with Ossia is a joint collaboration project to bring Cota Real Wireless Power to the Japanese market with Marubun’s extensive breadth of customers and contacts in the Japanese technology sector. This partnership is consistent with its corporate strategy of specializing in innovation and bringing new technologies to market. Marubun will act as a sales arm for Ossia in Japan, with deep technology understanding and implementation skills to make the sales cycle more streamlined in a localize environment.

“Marubun is continually seeking opportunities to bring emerging technology and new revenue streams to our customers,” said Satoshi Fujino, Senior Vice President – Marubun Corp. “By partnering with Ossia, we are expanding the value we bring to current and new Marubun customers. We have selected Ossia as the best-in-class provider of wireless power and are excited to bring this technology to the Japanese market.”

The Japanese market is aggressively pursuing technology innovation, specifically in wireless power. Many of the largest Japanese corporations are actively seeking wireless power for a range of applications including IoT, consumer devices, automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing. Cota Real Wireless Power is proving to be selected time and time again as the best-in-class provider for the broadest range of wireless power use cases and a preferred partner in the Japanese market.

“We are excited to be partnering with Marubun to bring Cota Real Wireless Power to Japan,” said Doug Stovall, Chief Revenue Officer at Ossia. “This partnership will capitalize on the proficiencies of having a local, Japanese partner to help populate Cota throughout Japan. We have found Japan to be an eager, first-mover in the wireless power space and look forward to having Marubun’s support in the fastest-growing wireless power market.”

About Marubun

Marubun Corporation is a trading company specializing in semiconductors, electronic components and electronic application equipment and offering a wide range of cutting-edge electronic equipment and the latest technologies from Japan and abroad. Since its establishment in 1844, Marubun has been providing customers with the most optimal services and solutions. For more information on Marubun Corporation, please visit https://www.marubun.co.jp/en/

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia’s flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia’s Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

