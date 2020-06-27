Meet The Self Made Millionaire Entrepreneur, Syed Ali Naqvi

CALIFORNIA CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2020 / When I met Syed Ali Naqvi, 31, a self-made network marketing genius, I was astonished by his perception of things. At that age, I wouldn’t think that someone is already a millionaire and still investing. He is in the Real Estate industry, technology, and gaming app developments. At his age, he bought a house for his mom, a dream house. He is a young Warren Buffet. Risk-taking and great leadership are in his blood.

Making a Perfect Brand

“To make a perfect name for yourself, you have to be fully driven, motivated, and hold yourself accountable for anything happening to you rather than blaming anyone.” He says. He executed the best and flawless version of himself by delivering outstanding values.

Being a technocrat, he exults innovation, “Without innovation, there is no growth,” he says. The experience has not been a smooth ride, as you may think. He has had ups and downs, but with God’s help and his mother’s prayers, he says he has overcome.

Obstacles

Out of curiosity, I asked him which obstacles he was referring to. “Not all of us are born with a golden spoon; I faced external, internal, and other obstacles. One of the biggest obstacles was just because I had no support. No one took me seriously, and it’s not easy to achieve even if you have a clear vision of the future.”

He was moving alone with no one to depend on. Despite him having no mentor, he says that he had no room for mistakes. Before doing anything, he would research and figure out what it meant if he succeeds. Making wise and informed choices were his priority. “I had to prove myself and show my achievements, as you can see today.”

I am an Overcomer

“By mastering and understanding all the challenges, I had to understand how to leverage everything to my advantage. Through patience and discipline, I made it. It’s really easy to get disappointed or distracted when things aren’t going your way, have to stay focused and be aware of the situation.”

Why You?

Sayed Ali Naqvi is fast to explain why he is not the other entrepreneurs you find. “I train my team personally and show them the importance of communication, leadership, trustworthiness, among other important virtues.” He says as he adds, “I effectively execute and lead others through new initiatives and change. Utilize company tools and deliver profitable sales. I don’t promise; I show results.” He concludes.

Name: Syed Ali Naqvi

Email: i.naqvi117@gmail.com

Phone: 982-589-9824

SOURCE: Rajasi Media

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/595448/Meet-The-Self-Made-Millionaire-Entrepreneur-Syed-Ali-Naqvi