MJ Harvest, Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB:MJHI) (“MJHI”) has announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Oregon-based KALIX, (“KALIX”). The new agreement covers Mendocino County, California and is effective immediately for an initial 2-year term.

Under the terms of the agreement, MJHI will exclusively distribute KALIX’ full line of commercial plant nutrition products and services in Mendocino County, California. As an additional component of MJHI’s exclusivity, the Company has committed to purchase a minimum quantity of KALIX’ products and services over the term of the agreement.

The KALIX product line includes professional grade nutrients, supplements and beneficial microbes designed for indoor and outdoor cultivation. KALIX also offers an array of laboratory analysis services, including Water Quality, General Soil, Plant Leaf Tissue, Plant Petiole, General Fertilizer and Hydroponic Fertilizer. KALIX’ products will be supplied initially from their facility in Oregon, and will soon be available online at www.weedfarmsupply.com and www.procannagro.com.

Patrick Bilton, Chief Executive Officer of MJHI, commented, “We are excited to be the exclusive distributor for KALIX in Mendocino County. KALIX offers a broad pipeline that fits nicely into our existing offerings and has already proven to be a big hit with our craft growers.”

Additional information on our Company is available at www.mjharvestinc.com , and you can visit www.procannagro.com and www.weedfarmsupply.com for our current product line. Check back soon for other new and exciting announcements.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

