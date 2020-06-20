Mogo to Present at June 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mogo Inc. (TSX:MOGO, NASDAQ:MOGO) (“Mogo”), one of Canada’s leading financial technology companies, is scheduled to participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the June 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 9:00am ET.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2417/35339 or at www.lythampartners.com/virtual. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings on June 24, 2020. To arrange a meeting, please contact Ben Shamsian of Lytham Partners at shamsian@lythampartners.com or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.

About Mogo

Mogo — a financial technology company — offers a finance app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. Financial wellness continues to be the #1 source of stress across all demographics and highest among millennials. At Mogo, users can sign up for a free account in only three minutes and begin to learn the 4 habits of financial health and get convenient access to products that can help them achieve their financial goals. The Mogo platform has been purpose-built to deliver a best-in-class digital experience, with best-in-class products all through one account. With more than one million members and a marketing partnership with Canada’s largest news media company, Mogo continues to execute on its vision of becoming the go-to financial app for the next generation of Canadians. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

Contacts

Craig Armitage

Investor Relations

craiga@mogo.ca
(416) 347-8954

More Stories

Int. Montoro Resources Arranges $161,000 Private Placement

Elementia Names Jaime Rocha Font, Head of Cement Division, as New Chief Executive Officer

General Moly Announces Adjournment of its Annual Meeting to Friday, July 17, 2020

Innovative Medicines Canada Responds to the Release of Revised PMPRB Guidelines

Granite Creek Copper Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Jaguar Health Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

You may have missed

Int. Montoro Resources Arranges $161,000 Private Placement

Elementia Names Jaime Rocha Font, Head of Cement Division, as New Chief Executive Officer

General Moly Announces Adjournment of its Annual Meeting to Friday, July 17, 2020

Innovative Medicines Canada Responds to the Release of Revised PMPRB Guidelines

Granite Creek Copper Announces Changes to Board of Directors

error: Content is protected !!