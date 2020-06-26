NetCents Technology Provides Further Details of Credit Facility

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 26, 2020) – NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) (“NetCents” or the “Company“), a cryptocurrency payments technologies company, is pleased to provide further information regarding the institutional credit facility it received totaling 1.4 billion USD to power merchant settlements.

The term of the credit facility is 15-months with auto-renewing one-year terms. There is no interest paid on this credit facility. For the first three months of the term, there are no fees associated with the credit facility. Upon the completion of the first three months of the contract term, fees will be negotiated as a percentage of revenue generated through the credit facility.

NetCents has partnered with a handful of forward-thinking institutions to use its merchant order flow as a supply for a short-term crypto portfolio. The credit line will enable NetCents to have money in the market over an extended period, and be able to profit from arbitrage opportunities. The profits from this arbitrage will ultimately allow NetCents to reduce fees to its client base.

The Company has granted stock options for a total of 3,000,000 common shares of the Company to officers, directors, employees, and consultants of the Company. These stock options are exercisable at $2.26 per stock option and will expire on June 24, 2021. The stock options will vest immediately.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations: investor@net-cents.com.

To keep up on the latest – make sure to join the telegram channel http://t.me/NetCents

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

“Clayton Moore”

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

1000 – 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58615