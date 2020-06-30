NMS Consulting’s Trevor M. Saliba Recognized as One of the Most Influential Private Equity Advisors by Los Angeles Business Journal 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / NMS Consulting (“NMSC”) announced today that its Managing Partner, Trevor M. Saliba was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a “Most Influential Private Equity Advisors” for 2020.

Published in the June 29, 2020 issue, the Los Angeles Business Journal profiled an impressive cross-section of the top private equity investors and advisors in the Los Angeles marketplace who fund or work on deals that shape the local and national economy in its “Leaders of Influence: 2020 Private Equity Investors and Advisors.” Included in the issue are some LA’s most successful private equity and M&A dealmakers, lawyers, accountants, consultants and insurance providers.

As the Managing Partner and Global Head of the Private Equity, M&A and Strategy Practice Groups at NMS Consulting, Mr. Saliba is a sought after strategic advisor to a global client base working with them at every stage of the transaction life-cycle.

“Its an honor to be recognized by the LABJ and included in such an impressive group of individuals” said, Trevor M. Saliba. “At NMS Consulting, we remain singularly focused on our client’s goals in the transaction to create added value throughout the process through completion.

NMS Consulting advises corporate, family offices, and private equity clients on creating value through business acquisition, combination or divestiture, including joint ventures, strategic alliances and other alternative structures. Drawing upon our team’s extensive industry and transaction expertise, we provide unbiased and confidential knowledge to support clients and help position them for success.

About NMS Consulting

NMS Consulting is a global management consulting and strategy firm focused on delivering client solutions across to a global client base comprised of private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them. Drawing upon our global team’s extensive expertise and diverse skills, our clients benefit from a global organization of seasoned professionals with a presence in the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East resulting in a unique multi-disciplinary solutions platform.

