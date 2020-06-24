NTI Connect, LLC Subsidiary Nat Tech, LLC Acquires Precision Design Services, Inc.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nat Tech, LLC (National Technologies), a wholly-owned operating subsidiary of NTI Connect, LLC (NTI), a nationwide provider of mission-critical deployment services for fiber optic, wireless and data center infrastructure, announced today the acquisition of Precision Design Services, Inc.’s (PDS) fiber network engineering business. Headquartered in Morris Plains, NJ, and serving the greater New York area for more than 20 years, PDS provides design, engineering, and project management for telecommunications and data communications systems.

Primary services offered by PDS include route design, survey and drawings of OSP and ISP networks, audit and as-built production, testing and related fiber system database production, and facility infrastructure planning. PDS will operate under NTI’s National Technologies brand.

“The acquisition of PDS aligns with NTI’s strategy to expand our engineering services capabilities,” said Jim Estes, CEO of NTI. “Providing both fiber network engineering and fiber optic deployment services to all of our national customers in the important New York City area has been a top priority for us, and now we are in a strong position to deliver these capabilities to our clients in this market.”

Acquired by ORIX Capital Partners (OCP) in November 2018, NTI has continued to expand its operations across the country. NTI acquired Vertical Communications, LLC (VERTICOM) in December 2019, a company with substantial operations across the South-Central United States that offers specialized in-house turnkey solutions to the nation’s leading wireless, small cell, and fiber providers.

“With a 20-year track record of exceptional service, PDS is one of the premier fiber network engineering service providers in the New York City region,” stated Chris Suan, President and Senior Managing Director of ORIX Capital Partners.

NTI Connect LLC

A leader in mission-critical network deployment solutions, NTI provides premium services to the most sophisticated networking and data infrastructure companies throughout the United States and in Europe through four operating companies: National Technologies, CCSI Networks, Fairhaven Integration Services, and Vertical Communications (VERTICOM). The company’s comprehensive solutions platform includes fiber optics installation, splicing and testing, data center infrastructure deployment, and wireless network engineering and installation.

ORIX Capital Partners

ORIX Capital Partners (OCP), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA (ORIX USA), is an operationally-focused private equity firm focused on making direct equity investments in established middle-market companies throughout North America, spanning a variety of industries including industrial services, business services, and general industrials. For more information, visit www.orixcapitalpartners.com.

