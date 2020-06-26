Orange Bank & Trust Promotes Greg Sousa to Executive Vice President

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / The Board of Directors and Orange Bank & Trust Company (OTCQX:OCBI) President and CEO Michael Gilfeather are pleased to announce the promotion of Gregory Sousa, Chief Commercial Banking Officer, to Executive Vice President.

“Greg’s effective management of administrative responsibilities, significant contributions to loan and deposit production, and capable leadership are consistently recognized by his peers and colleagues,” said Mr. Gilfeather. “His steady hand has been particularly valuable through this volatile period.”

“Last quarter, Greg took on the assignment of directing the Bank’s participation in the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP),” continued Gilfeather. “This was an unprecedented challenge, which required the development of systems and management infrastructure to process loan applications for customers who needed immediate access to funds to bridge the economic shutdown. Within weeks, the Bank processed and issued 625 loans totaling over $82 Million, representing an impressive 75% of all applications. The resulting feedback was overwhelmingly positive and serves as testament to Greg’s leadership and the performance of our team during this trying time.”

Greg joined Orange Bank & Trust in 2015 as Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager developing deposit and lending businesses as the Bank built out its Rockland and Westchester markets. In 2017, he was promoted to 1st Vice President and given the added responsibility of leading business development efforts for all Orange and Rockland branches. In recognition of his impact on both fronts, he was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2018, adding responsibility for Marketing and Product Development initiatives to his portfolio.

Prior to joining Orange Bank & Trust, Greg worked at Hudson Valley Bank where he served as Senior Vice President and Branch Administrator responsible for branch business development and oversight of the branch network. Greg was recognized as one of Rockland County’s “Forty Under 40”, is a graduate of Leadership Rockland, and received his bachelor’s degree from Binghamton University. Additionally, Greg completed studies at the American Bankers Association Wharton/Stonier Graduate School of Banking in 2015.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through conservative banking practices, ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $1 billion in total Assets. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust has added branches in Rockland and Westchester Counties and acquired Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, a wealth management company.

