Petro.ai Welcomes Dr. Nathan Meehan as Senior Advisor for Reserves and Emissions

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PetroAI–Petro.ai, experts in machine learning and AI for geotechnical data science, expands its Technical Advisory Board with the addition of Dr. D. Nathan Meehan, President of CMG Petroleum Consulting and the 2016 President of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

“Throughout his career, Nathan has become known as an extraordinary engineer and an even better leader,” explains Dr. Troy Ruths, Founder and CEO of Petro.ai. “We are thrilled to partner with such an outstanding individual. It is our aim to infuse each Petro.ai workflow with the care and expertise that Nathan has delivered to the industry.”

Previously, Dr. Meehan was President of Gaffney, Cline & Associates; Senior Executive Advisor for Baker Hughes; Vice President of Engineering for Occidental Petroleum; and General Manager, Exploration & Production Services for Union Pacific Resources. Dr. Meehan holds a BSc in Physics from the Georgia Institute of Technology, an MSc in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Oklahoma, and a PhD in Petroleum Engineering from Stanford University. He is an SPE Distinguished Member and the recipient of the SPE Lester C. Uren Award for Distinguished Achievement in Petroleum Engineering, the Degolyer Distinguished Service Medal, the SPE Public Service Award, and has been named an Honorary Member of the SPE. Dr. Meehan has also received the World Oil Lifetime Achievement Award and the Petroleum Economist Legacy Award. He has served on the National Petroleum Council and is a long-standing member of the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission.

“I am very proud to be joining the Petro.ai team as the Senior Advisor for Reserves and Emissions,” reports Dr. Meehan. “I’ve been fortunate to work with the world’s largest energy companies through reserves reporting processes and I also share Troy’s passion for delivering tools to the industry that will foster reductions in emissions, and ultimately, a transition to clean burning energy.”

With this addition, the Petro.ai Technical Advisory Board includes global experts in both geomechanics and reservoir engineering.

“I’m absolutely delighted that Nathan is joining Petro.ai. I’ve known Nathan since he was a PhD student at Stanford several decades ago. More importantly, I have had the pleasure to connect with him a number of times since then: in his leadership roles with both operating and service companies, his activities as a private consultant, and his professional service as President of the SPE,” explained Dr. Mark Zoback, Petro.ai Senior Advisor in Geomechanics. “I can think of no one who could bring a wider range of experience and expertise to Petro.ai and help us to better serve our current and future clients through cutting-edge software and services.”

