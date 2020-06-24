Quorum Software Previews Upcoming Releases of FLOWCAL, TESTit, PROVEit and PYCit at Qnections LIVE 2020

Attendees of the virtual conference receive an exclusive preview of new enhancements coming soon to the company’s suite of oil and gas measurement software

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quorum Software, the leader in digital transformation for the oil and gas industry, today announced a preview of the company’s upcoming release of FLOWCAL oil and gas measurement software and its suite of Field Measurement applications to attendees of the Qnections LIVE 2020 virtual conference.

“ As the industry standard for hydrocarbon measurement software, we are continuously looking for ways to add value through our solutions,” said Tyson Greer, chief product officer, Quorum Software. “ The latest enhancements to FLOWCAL and our Field Measurement applications provide customers with even more functionality that delivers cost-saving efficiencies to their measurement processes.”

With 80% of North American midstream operators using FLOWCAL, the latest 10.2 release will help oil and gas businesses of all sizes solve measurement challenges by:

Providing more detailed insight and operational validation for balances

Adding more versatility for meter factor application

Tracking information and meeting regulatory requirements with an enhanced audit trail

Allowing flexible definitions of business day and month

Simplifying the login process using single sign-on

Alongside FLOWCAL 10.2, Quorum is releasing updates to several Field Measurement applications – TESTit 3.11, PROVEit 9.11, and PYCit 3.11 – that further streamline processes from the field to the back office by delivering:

Enhanced accuracy through additional contact management permissions

Continued compliance with API regulatory additions

Advanced communication that streamlines approval status notifications

Improved interfaces with various EFM makes, models, and software versions using industry-standard communications protocols

Better planning of upcoming events that safeguards scheduling timelines

More efficient data exchange with the ability to limit file sizes for export by limiting schedule entries and associated tasks

Enhancements provided with the release of FLOWCAL 10.2 reinforce Quorum’s commitment to customer success and its emphasis on incorporating customer feedback into product roadmaps. More than one hundred FLOWCAL customers from across the industry participate in the company’s customer advisory boards, including members from various measurement committees such as American Gas Association, American Petroleum Institute, GPA Midstream Association, Canadian School of Hydrocarbon Measurement and Industry Measurement Group.

FLOWCAL 10.2 TESTit 3.11, PROVEit 9.11, and PYCit 3.11 will be available later this summer. To learn more about Quorum’s complete portfolio of integrated solutions, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.

