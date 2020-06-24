Quorum Software Previews Upcoming Releases of FLOWCAL, TESTit, PROVEit and PYCit at Qnections LIVE 2020

Attendees of the virtual conference receive an exclusive preview of new enhancements coming soon to the company’s suite of oil and gas measurement software

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quorum Software, the leader in digital transformation for the oil and gas industry, today announced a preview of the company’s upcoming release of FLOWCAL oil and gas measurement software and its suite of Field Measurement applications to attendees of the Qnections LIVE 2020 virtual conference.

As the industry standard for hydrocarbon measurement software, we are continuously looking for ways to add value through our solutions,” said Tyson Greer, chief product officer, Quorum Software. “The latest enhancements to FLOWCAL and our Field Measurement applications provide customers with even more functionality that delivers cost-saving efficiencies to their measurement processes.”

With 80% of North American midstream operators using FLOWCAL, the latest 10.2 release will help oil and gas businesses of all sizes solve measurement challenges by:

  • Providing more detailed insight and operational validation for balances
  • Adding more versatility for meter factor application
  • Tracking information and meeting regulatory requirements with an enhanced audit trail
  • Allowing flexible definitions of business day and month
  • Simplifying the login process using single sign-on

Alongside FLOWCAL 10.2, Quorum is releasing updates to several Field Measurement applications – TESTit 3.11, PROVEit 9.11, and PYCit 3.11 – that further streamline processes from the field to the back office by delivering:

  • Enhanced accuracy through additional contact management permissions
  • Continued compliance with API regulatory additions
  • Advanced communication that streamlines approval status notifications
  • Improved interfaces with various EFM makes, models, and software versions using industry-standard communications protocols
  • Better planning of upcoming events that safeguards scheduling timelines
  • More efficient data exchange with the ability to limit file sizes for export by limiting schedule entries and associated tasks

Enhancements provided with the release of FLOWCAL 10.2 reinforce Quorum’s commitment to customer success and its emphasis on incorporating customer feedback into product roadmaps. More than one hundred FLOWCAL customers from across the industry participate in the company’s customer advisory boards, including members from various measurement committees such as American Gas Association, American Petroleum Institute, GPA Midstream Association, Canadian School of Hydrocarbon Measurement and Industry Measurement Group.

FLOWCAL 10.2 TESTit 3.11, PROVEit 9.11, and PYCit 3.11 will be available later this summer. To learn more about Quorum’s complete portfolio of integrated solutions, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.

About Quorum Software

Quorum Software offers an industry-leading portfolio of finance, operations, and accounting solutions that empower our customers to streamline operations that drive growth and profitability across the energy value chain. From supermajors to startups, from the wellhead to the city gate, energy businesses rely on Quorum. Designed for digital transformation, the myQuorum software platform delivers open standards, mobile-first design and cloud technologies to drive innovation. We’re helping visionary leaders transform their companies into modern energy workplaces. For more information, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Jenna Billings

jbillings@pancomm.com
978-618-8424

More Stories

Berkeley Skydeck Teams Up With P&G Ventures To Host Skydeck’s P&G Ventures Pitch Challenge July 28th

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility Project at a Colombian Rose Greenhouse in Collaboration with a Leading Global Industrial Gas Supplier

Soaring Semiconductor Industry Accelerates UV Tapes Adoption, Market to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 440 Mn by 2020 – Future Market Insights

Sustainability Concerns Influence Textile Chemicals Manufacturing, Adopts Synthetic Biology to Produce Environmental-friendly Dyes – Future Market Insights

Omni Enters into Mineral Property Purchase Agreement to Acquire 100% Ownership of Northshore Gold Property

Real Estate Investors Max Maxwell, Nasar El-Arabi and Chris Jefferson On Seeking a Loan For Rental Property During COVID-19

You may have missed

Berkeley Skydeck Teams Up With P&G Ventures To Host Skydeck’s P&G Ventures Pitch Challenge July 28th

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility Project at a Colombian Rose Greenhouse in Collaboration with a Leading Global Industrial Gas Supplier

Soaring Semiconductor Industry Accelerates UV Tapes Adoption, Market to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 440 Mn by 2020 – Future Market Insights

Sustainability Concerns Influence Textile Chemicals Manufacturing, Adopts Synthetic Biology to Produce Environmental-friendly Dyes – Future Market Insights

Omni Enters into Mineral Property Purchase Agreement to Acquire 100% Ownership of Northshore Gold Property

error: Content is protected !!