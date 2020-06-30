Resolve Ramps Up Investment in Innovation with Two Key Executive Appointments

Industry Veterans Prashant Ketkar and Abhinay Padhye Lead the Next Phase of AIOps and Automation Product Innovation for Market Leader

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Resolve Systems®, the leader in IT automation and AIOps, today announced the appointment of two new senior vice presidents, underscoring the company’s commitment to bringing innovative new offerings to market that fuel agile, autonomous IT operations.

Prashant Ketkar, a 20-year veteran of software product development, joins Resolve as SVP, Product, where he will drive product vision and set the strategic roadmap for Resolve’s award-winning platform. Abhinay Padhye, an AIOps technology trailblazer, was named SVP, Engineering and will lead a global engineering team spanning three continents in all aspects of product development.

Prashant has an impressive track record steering product strategy for well-known technology giants, including Sun Microsystems, Microsoft, and Oracle. He joins Resolve most recently from Madrona Venture Group, where he served as an Entrepreneur-in-Residence, exploring ideas and investments in the robotic process automation (RPA) market.

Prashant was an early product leader for Microsoft Azure, playing a key role in the launch and establishing it as the fastest growing product line at Microsoft. From 2012 to 2017, he led Oracle’s foray into the public cloud infrastructure market, building out a new R&D organization in Seattle. Prashant went on to serve as SVP and head of product at Evident.io, a hyper-growth security SaaS startup, which was acquired by Palo Alto Networks in April 2018.

“I am thrilled to join Resolve during this pivotal time for IT automation and AIOps,” Prashant said. “These technologies are already demonstrating enormous value for IT organizations that are challenged by the growing complexity of dynamic, hybrid environments. I’m excited to partner with Abhinay to shape the roadmap for Resolve’s unique combination of enterprise-class automation and AIOps. By maximizing the potential of these technologies, we have the opportunity to fundamentally transform IT operations.”

Abhinay most recently served as co-founder, chief development officer, and head of India operations for AIOps pioneer FixStream, which Resolve acquired in September 2019. He was responsible for the overall design and development of the FixStream platform, drawing on deep expertise in UX/UI, backend development and machine learning algorithms, as well as in-depth domain knowledge of networking, cloud computing, and automation.

“Joining Resolve is a perfect progression of what I started out to achieve when I first co-founded FixStream,” Abhinay said. “On my journey to bring one of the first AIOps solutions to market, I quickly recognized the incredible power of pairing AIOps with intelligent automation. I am thrilled to make that vision a reality as we continue to innovate Resolve’s unified platform, and to collaborate with Prashant on a series of new, cutting-edge products that build off that robust foundation.”

Prior to FixSteam, Abhinay spent 17 years at Cisco, where he held a wide variety of leadership roles across the services, QA, automations, and development groups. As a director in Cisco’s worldwide service provider business, he conceptualized and designed many of the company’s award-winning tools for migration, lab management, test metrics, project management, testbed simulations, and configuration conversion, including Cisco Migration Assistance, Hardware Analysis, and Global Resource Manager (now deployed globally as Cisco PEM).

“Welcoming Prashant and Abhinay to the team demonstrates Resolve’s ongoing commitment to innovation and to providing our customers the best products on the market,” said Vijay Kurkal, Resolve’s CEO. “Product research and development continue to be fundamental to our success, and I’m excited to see how they will evolve Resolve’s platform as they usher in the next wave of automation and AIOps. I am confident that Prashant’s seasoned vision paired with Abhinay’s unparalleled technical expertise will enable us to truly deliver on the promise of agile, autonomous IT operations for organizations everywhere.”

Resolve’s strategic acquisition of FixStream created the most robust IT automation platform available on the market, bringing together AI-driven insights with cross-domain, enterprise-class IT automation. The unified platform empowers IT teams to maximize operational efficiency, accelerate incident response, eliminate alarm noise, improve infrastructure performance, and streamline service delivery. Under Prashant and Abhinay’s product leadership, Resolve will build on current market momentum and introduce significant platform enhancements to be announced in the coming weeks.

