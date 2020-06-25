Rowan Energy Blockchain Marches Ahead with Listing of its RWN Token

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Rowan Energy Blockchain crosses another major milestone. RWN token, the ERC-20 token built on the Rowan Energy POA, a side-chain of Ethereum, is all geared up to make its entrance on LATOKEN and VinDAX platforms. The leading digital assets trading platforms will launch RWN tokens on 1 July 2020. They tokenize REGOS, REC, and carbon credits enabling green energy prosumers to grow a self-sustainable community by sharing energy among themselves and earning money along the way.

Rowan Energy is the world’s first initiative towards building a blockchain-run platform for the decentralized distribution of green energy. All transactions on the Rowan Energy platform are made in RWN tokens. The unique Proof of Authority (PoA) blockchain facilitates hundreds of transactions in a second. This way, the platform stays true to its mission to reduce carbon footprint in more than just one way.

There are 45 million RWN tokens in total, out of which 11 million tokens are distributed during the IEO to generate capital for the future growth of the company. The platform relies on fees charged on transactions and certificates. In 5 years, this will rise to 18 million transactions per day. Rowan Energy is projected to breakeven in a period of 3 years. The tokenized reward system proposed by Rowan Energy will increase engagement on the platform, demand for the tokens, and consequently, the value of the tokens.

Why Rowan Energy Blockchain?

It is estimated that energy certificates increase the revenue for solar owners by more than 70%. Today, consumers earn little to no profit with rooftop panels by shifting to solar energy. If anything, authorities have made it a cumbersome job to get energy certificates with stringent rules and regulations. By guaranteeing reward to all parties involved in the business, Rowan Energy makes heads turn towards conventional energy resources. It provides an ecosystem where you can sell your surplus power to someone in need for a fair amount of money in RWN tokens. You can count on them for your energy needs too.

Retrader, the peer-to-peer energy trading platform will analyze the supply to demand ratio in the market quite instantly. Based on location, the smart meter readings will facilitate sales on a virtual market backed by a crypto exchange. But this is not the only way you can make money through Rowan Energy. You can earn passive income with the low powered hardware token validators, Rowan Miners, installed at your home. They will verify the authenticity of transactions made on the platform.

Tracing the source and route of green energy resources is another dilemma most face. Rowan Energy dashboard is always updated with real-time information about how much energy you have spent, who your energy is being supplied to, where your energy is coming from, and more. You can also keep track of the amount of RWN tokens in your wallet and your expenditure. You get a bird’s eye view of your solar energy supply and distribution from this full-fledged dashboard giving you full control over your consumption.

Path-breaking Initiative with a Green Mission

At the end of the day, we want to plow money into projects that guarantee returns. Conventional energy, however biofriendly it is, fails to impress people from a monetary point of view under the present circumstances. Rowan Energy puts into place an efficient reward system with the use of blockchain technology to make green energy look more appealing. By 2024, the company aims to grow into a self-sustainable community of 30k members who share energy among themselves.

