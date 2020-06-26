RumbleOn to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on June 29, 2020

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RumbleOn, Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL), the e-commerce company using innovative technology to simplify how dealers and consumers buy, sell, trade or finance pre-owned vehicles, today announced it will release first quarter 2020 financial results before market opens on June 29, 2020. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

  • When: June 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events & Presentations section of RumbleOn’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.rumbleon.com
  • Dial In: To access the live call please dial (833) 968-2268, or (778) 560-2644 for callers outside North America (Conference ID: 8073057)
  • Audio Replay: A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until July 7, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367, or (416) 621-4642 for callers outside North America (Conference ID: 8073057)

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) is an e-commerce company that uses innovative technology to simplify how dealers and customers buy, sell, trade, or finance pre-owned vehicles through RumbleOn’s 100% online marketplace. Leveraging its capital-light network of 17 regional partnerships and innovative technological solutions, RumbleOn is disrupting the old-school pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing users with the most efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience. For more information, please visit http://www.rumbleon.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

The Blueshirt Group

Dylan Solomon

investors@rumbleon.com

More Stories

Radio Tower Target Confirmation Results and Newly Identified Target Sampled on the Jewel Ridge Property, Nevada

Edison issues update on Abliva (NVP)

Predictmedix and Tech Mahindra to Offer AI Based Healthcare Solution for Post COVID-19 Environment

Smith Micro Software Set to Join Russell 3000® Index

Brainlab Launches Snke OS Enterprise Platform Company

Tallgrass Energy Announces Cheyenne Connector Pipeline In-Service; D-J Basin Supply Gains First Firm Access to Rockies Express Pipeline Through REX Cheyenne Hub Enhancement Project

You may have missed

Radio Tower Target Confirmation Results and Newly Identified Target Sampled on the Jewel Ridge Property, Nevada

Edison issues update on Abliva (NVP)

Predictmedix and Tech Mahindra to Offer AI Based Healthcare Solution for Post COVID-19 Environment

Smith Micro Software Set to Join Russell 3000® Index

RumbleOn to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on June 29, 2020

error: Content is protected !!