RumbleOn to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on June 29, 2020

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RumbleOn, Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL), the e-commerce company using innovative technology to simplify how dealers and consumers buy, sell, trade or finance pre-owned vehicles, today announced it will release first quarter 2020 financial results before market opens on June 29, 2020. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

When: June 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events & Presentations section of RumbleOn’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.rumbleon.com

Dial In: To access the live call please dial (833) 968-2268, or (778) 560-2644 for callers outside North America (Conference ID: 8073057)

Audio Replay: A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until July 7, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367, or (416) 621-4642 for callers outside North America (Conference ID: 8073057)

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) is an e-commerce company that uses innovative technology to simplify how dealers and customers buy, sell, trade, or finance pre-owned vehicles through RumbleOn’s 100% online marketplace. Leveraging its capital-light network of 17 regional partnerships and innovative technological solutions, RumbleOn is disrupting the old-school pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing users with the most efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience. For more information, please visit http://www.rumbleon.com.

