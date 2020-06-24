Sebastian J. Hernandez Named Top Realtor by National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals NAHREP(R) and Chicago Association of Realtors

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / Sebastian J. Hernandez, of Greater Chicago Real Estate Inc., placed in the top 100 of the 2020 National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals’ (NAHREP®) Top 250 Latino Agents Report. The award honors the top producing Latino agents in the United States, and is the most prominent award in Hispanic Real Estate. Additionally, Sebastian was recognized by the Chicago Association of Realtors as Top Producer and Neighborhood Top Producer for the Humboldt Park Neighborhood.

“I am honored to receive these prestigious awards for my work in the Chicago Real Estate market helping people buy and sell homes, something I love doing,” said Sebastian J. Hernandez, of Greater Chicago Real Estate Inc.

The ninth annual Top 250 Latino Agents Report by NAHREP is sponsored by Zillow in 2020 and recognizes outstanding Latino Real Estate agents and teams from around the country and ranks top individual agents, top Latino teams, and top agents by major market regions, which represented more than $6.86 billion in combines sales volume in 2019.

“It makes me proud to see the exceptional quality of professionals in the Top 250 Latino Agents Report, who are working hard to elevate our industry and provide the best service to our consumers,” said 2020 NAHREP President Sara Rodriguez. “Congratulations to these agents who have worked very hard to be in the top percentage of our industry.”

The Chicago Association of REALTORS® honors the outstanding listing and selling accomplishments of our members with the annual Sales Awards Recognition. Awards are given in the categories of residential volume, residential units, and units and volume by neighborhood.

This recognition gives CAR members the opportunity to celebrate success and, more importantly, to demonstrate the power of cooperation that exists in the Chicagoland real estate market.

Sebastian J. Hernandez has previously been named one of the 10 Best Real Estate Agents in Illinois for Client Satisfaction. During the course of his distinguished career, he has won numerous awards, including the Chicago Association of Realtors Top Neighborhood Producer of 2017 and Top Producer from 2014-2018 and NAHREP Top 250 Latino Agents in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2018.

About Sebastian J. Hernandez, Greater Chicago Real Estate Inc.

Sebastian J. Hernandez works with buyers and sellers. He is a buyer’s and listing agent that specializes in foreclosures and short-sales. Sebastian serves Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. You can contact Sebastian J. Hernandez directly at 773-354-7780 or www.greaterchicagorealestate.net.

For media inquiries, please call THE NALA at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

SOURCE: Sebastian J. Hernandez, Greater Chicago Real Estate Inc.

