TCL Communication Announces more than 78 Percent Year-Over-Year Increase in Tablet Shipments During Q1 2020

HONG KONG, Jun 23, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Ever-growing demand for at-home learning has led to a surge in tablet sales globally for TCL Communication, buttressing its position as an international consumer electronics giant on the rise. According to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Tracker , TCL came out from the latest quarter as one of a few global tablet vendors with positive shipment growth, amid overall tablet industry decline nearly 15 percent year-over-year. Compared to Q1 2019, TCL’s global tablet shipments have increased over 78 percent in Q1 2020, reaffirming the company’s position as a leader in worldwide tablet manufacturing and sales.

“Technology has been an indispensable driving force in the education sector in recent years and as we look at the events during the first half of 2020, we can see why this need for even greater access to technology in education has become increasingly imperative in the future,” said Jefferson Li, General Manager of the Smart Mobile Display Division at TCL Communication. “As an international consumer technology company, we are sharpening our strategic focus on educational tablets with a goal to become the top global producer in children education tablets in three to five years. We firmly believe that all children should have equal access to educational technology resources and that TCL can offer creative solutions to meet this ever growing demand.”

TCL’s growth has been driven by the high demand in slate tablets as well as outstanding performance in the company’s North America region. While slate tablets have seen an overall shipment decline of almost 37 percent, TCL has logged an increase of more than 82 percent during the same period. In North America in particular, TCL recorded exponential growth where its slate tablet shipments in Q1 2020 increased by over 1,300 percent compared to the same period last year.

To achieve its goals, TCL has already established long-term cooperation with operators, retailers, as well as content solution providers in the education sector across North America, Europe, China and other regions. Over 30 sets of interactive STEAM education content such as Kidomi and Makeblock are available on TCL’s tablets to cultivate children’s interest in learning. A digitized learning platform, Kids Learning, is also being established to improve user experience.

TCL tablets are high-quality educational devices which combine hardware and software functionalities. In addition to providing digital learning materials, the tablets are also particularly safe for children, which includes parental control features like website filtering and whitelisting that can be easily adjusted via an app on the parent’s mobile. When it comes to health protection, TCL’s educational tablets offer distance viewing alert, posture reminder and are proven by the eye comfort certification from German inspection authority TUV Rheinland. This means that the devices are effective in lowering eye discomfort under extensive use. For parents who are concerned about young users spending too much time on the device, a rest reminder can also be set up. Leveraging previous successes, TCL plans to launch a flagship tablet in September 2020 that features TCL’s own advance eye-protection technology, bringing reflection of soft, natural light into kids’ eyes.

For more information about TCL’s tablets and their features, please visit: https://www.alcatelmobile.com/product/tablet/.

