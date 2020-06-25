The Worldcom Public Relations Group Installs New Group and Region Boards
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Worldcom—The Worldcom Public Relations Group, the leading global partnership of public relations firms, recently formally installed its group and regional boards. Roger Hurni, Managing Partner Off Madison Ave, Arizona, continued his term as the Group Chair role and welcomed his new board during Worldcom’s monthly board meeting. Monty Hagler, Partner, RLF Communications, Greensboro, NC will chair Americas Region; and Todor Ianev, Managing Partner Janev & Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria will chair EMEA.
“In building a partnership of the finest independent agencies in the world, we are also fortunate to be led by some of the finest PR minds and leaders of those agencies, which is especially important in this current environment,” said Todd Lynch, Managing Director, The Worldcom Public Relations Group. “This strength in partnership produces strong board leadership. Roger Hurni, with Worldcom’s regional chairs and the new Group board members are poised to build on strong achievements of the last year which includes facilitating strong partner interaction and sharing, strengthening our organizational finance and governance, implementation of our annual thought leadership initiative (Confidence Index Report) and ongoing business and marketing campaigns.”
“Worldcom is grateful for the leadership of our group and region boards,” said Hurni. “We are fortunate to have boards who provide passion, commitment and ongoing dedication to protecting and growing our thriving partnership of independent agencies.”
About The Worldcom Public Relations Group
The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world’s leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$300+ million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications – wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-800-955-9675.
See the full board lists below:
|
Worldcom Public Relations Group’s Boards
|
2020-2021 Group Board
|
|
Chair
|
Roger Hurni, Off Madison Ave., Phoenix, AZ
|
Past Chair
|
Patrik Schober, PRAM, Prague, Czech Republic
|
Americas Region Chair
|
Monty Hagler, RLF Communications, Greensboro, NC
|
EMEA Region Chair
|
Todor Ianev, Janev & Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria
|
Treasurer
|
Leah Mussay, True Digital Communications, Cleveland, Ohio
|
Marketing
|
Stefan Pollack, The Pollack Group, Los Angeles, CA
|
Business Development
|
Crispin Manners, Onva, Surrey, UK
|
Membership/Recruitment
|
Stephanie Paul, Phillips Group, Brisbane, Australia
|
Partner Engagement
|
Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands
|
Knowledge Sharing/Practice Groups
|
Angelica Consiglio, PLANIN, Sao Paulo, Brazil
|
Asia Pacific At Large
|
Tom Van Blarcom, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand
|
At Large
|
Brad Fishman, Fishman Public Relations, Northbrook, IL
|
2020-2021 Americas Board
|
|
Chair
|
Monty Hagler, RLF Communications, Greensboro, NC
|
Past Chair
|
Brad Fishman, Fishman PR, Chicago, IL
|
Treasurer
|
Leah Mussay, True Digital Communications, Cleveland, OH
|
USA Recruitment
|
Scott Willyerd, RW Jones, Pittsburgh, PA
|
LATAM Recruitment
|
Luis Avellanedo Ulloa, Realidades, Lima, Peru
|
Partner Engagement
|
William Beutler, Beutler Ink, Washington, DC
|
Meetings
|
Deb Vilchis, Fishman PR, Chicago, IL
|
Professional Development
|
Jessica Phelan, Vault, Philadelphia, PA
|
Partnerships
|
Cory Stewart, Cookerly PR, Atlanta, GA
|
At Large
|
Rhiannon Ruff, Beutler Ink, Washington, DC
|
2020-2021 EMEA Board
|
|
Chair
|
Todor Ianev, Janev & Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria
|
Past Chair
|
Andras R. Nagy, Probako Communications, Budapest, Hungary
|
Treasurer
|
Hans Karperien, InstiCOM, Brussels, Belgium
|
Business Development
|
Crispin Manners, Onva, Surrey, UK
|
Peer Review
|
Caroline Prince, Yucatan, Paris, France
|
New Membership
|
Bjorn Mogensen, co-chair, Oxenstierna, Stockholm, Sweden
|
New Membership
|
Fernando Batista, DoItOn, Lisbon, Portugal
|
New Membership
|
Stephen Forbes, Meropa, South Africa
|
Retention
|
Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands
|
Young Consultants
|
Andras R. Nagy, Probako Communications, Budapest, Hungary
|
Marketing
|
Frederic Bollhorst, komm-passion GmbH
Contacts
Media:
Todd Lynch
(904) 233-0123
marketing@worldcomgroup.com