Tianyun International Brand Value Exceeded RMB 1.5Billion For the First Time

HONG KONG, Jun 29, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Tianyun International Holdings Limited (“Tianyun International”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) (Stock code: 6836.HK), a leading seller and manufacturer of processed fruits products in China, is pleased to announce that the Group’s subsidiary Shandong Tiantong Food Co.,Ltd. (the “Tiantong Food”) was highly recognized for its distinguished brand and product quality and being elected on “2020 Most Valuable Chinese Brands List” for four consecutive years and given with a brand value of RMB 1.53Billion. The increasing brand value confirms the market’s high affirmation of the Group.

2020 China Brand Evaluation Online Press Conference

2020 China Brand Value Evaluation information is released online recently. On the premise of higher requirements for assessment, the number of brands released this year reached 564, including leading companies in most industries. The average brand value has grown by 5.1% over last year. The information of the China brand value is one of the essential events to fight the epidemic, boost confidence, lead brand consumption, and create more world-renowned Chinese brands. The Group was shortlisted again in the 2020 China Brand Evaluation List. The brand value increased by almost RMB 500Million compared to last year and surpassed the RMB 1.5billion mark for the first time, indicating an improvement in company’s brand strength and official recognition. This fully reflects the high potential of the Group’s own brand business and confirms consumers’ trust in the Group’s brand.

Management of the Group said: “We are honored to be listed on the China Brand Evaluation List for the fourth time in a row and highly recognized by authoritative institutions, which fully reflect the Group’s efforts in branding. As a leading corporation of processed fruits products in China, we will continue to promote the development of the Group’s own brand business, strive to enhance brand awareness and reputation, explore online and offline diversified marketing channels to broaden income sources, provide consumers with the most natural, healthy, safe, and high-quality products, which further enhance the Group’s comprehensive core competitiveness in the post-COVID-19 era.”

About Tianyun International Holding Limited (Stock Code: 6836.HK)

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the “Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the “Group”) are principally engaged in (i) the production and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers and aluminium foil bags and ii) trading of fresh fruit. Processed fruit products are sold both under its own brands “Bingo Times”, “fruit zz” and “Tiantong Times” and on an OEM basis.

The Group has been consistently committed to provide healthy and safe products to its customers. As one of the food enterprises with the most complete quality certifications, we have been continuously dedicated to adhering to stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA(FSMA), HALAL, SC, KOSHER, BSCI and ISO22000, etc. in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food production standard reviews and audits from several the UK and US supermarket chains. At the same time, as a Chinese “Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality” food production and export enterprise, the Group has been supplying products of equivalent quality to domestic and international markets. Since 2016, the Group’s own brand processed fruit products have continued to obtain a high degree of market recognition, and became the first fruit processor in China’s fruit processing industry to place the “Zero Added Preservatives” label on its products.

The Group was awarded respectively the China’s Most Promising Listed Companies by the internationally renowned financial magazine Forbes, and the “2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award” as an integrated food production and sales enterprise by the government of the Linyi City of the Shandong Province. The Group’s newly and proprietary researched, developed and produced pure fruit snack food also received a “Certificate of Invention Patent” from the State Intellectual Property Office of the People’s Republic of China in 2018. The Group and its own brand “Bingo Times” were awarded as China Canned Food Leading Enterprise and China Canned Food Leading Brand by national institutions respectively in 2019.

For more information, please visit www.tianyuninternational.com and https://v.douyin.com/v2de9w/

