Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results for May 2020

TOKYO, Jun 29, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for May 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to May 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd. The main points are as below:

May 2020

Sales Results

Toyota

Worldwide sales: Fifth consecutive month of decrease;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eighth consecutive month of decrease;

Sales outside of Japan: Fifth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated

Worldwide sales: Fifth consecutive month of decrease

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eighth consecutive month of decrease

Sales outside of Japan: Fifth consecutive month of decrease

Production Results

Toyota

Worldwide production: Fifth consecutive month of decrease

Production inside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease

Production outside of Japan: Fifth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated

Worldwide production: Eighth consecutive month of decrease

Production inside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease

Production outside of Japan: Twelfth consecutive month of decrease

Exports Results

Toyota

Sixth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated

Sixth consecutive month of decrease

For the full report, visit https://bit.ly/3889P7E.

