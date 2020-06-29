Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results for May 2020

TOKYO, Jun 29, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for May 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to May 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd. The main points are as below:

May 2020

Sales Results

Toyota
Worldwide sales: Fifth consecutive month of decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eighth consecutive month of decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: Fifth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated
Worldwide sales: Fifth consecutive month of decrease
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eighth consecutive month of decrease
Sales outside of Japan: Fifth consecutive month of decrease

Production Results

Toyota
Worldwide production: Fifth consecutive month of decrease
Production inside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease
Production outside of Japan: Fifth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated
Worldwide production: Eighth consecutive month of decrease
Production inside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease
Production outside of Japan: Twelfth consecutive month of decrease

Exports Results

Toyota
Sixth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated
Sixth consecutive month of decrease

For the full report, visit https://bit.ly/3889P7E.

About Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.

Copyright 2020 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com

