Update: 10-K Has Been Filed

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) has filed the annual report for 2019. Neutra is working with the auditor on taking care of the Q1 filing at this time.

“I want to clarify that we are not hiding anything by being late on our annual filing,” said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. “We work with our team as well as need approval from our auditors before filing, unfortunately we ran into a bit of trouble during this pandemic. We hope to be able to nail down the Q1 filing very soon so we don’t have this happen again.”

Last week videos were produced by VIVIS and filmed recently at the new Houston production facility. To view the videos, click here.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a

focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting- edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Contact:

Sydney Jim

888-433-4033

info@neutrainc.com

SOURCE: Neutra Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/595124/Update-10-K-Has-Been-Filed