Wade Weissmann Architecture Elevating Hospitality in Nashville with The Brian Paul Hotel Project

MILWAUKEE, WI and NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Approximately ten minutes from downtown Nashville, The Brian Paul Hotel, a new luxury hotel, spa, and wellness retreat, is being built in the Summit Hill area of Brentwood, TN. Once financing is finalized for the project, the Brian Paul Hotel will feature a luxury, full-service 186+ room hotel with a hillside pool, world-class spa, and 650-seat intimate entertainment venue.

The Brian Paul Hotel: Luxury Hotel, Spa, Music Venue and Wellness Retreat Aim to Elevate Nashville’s Hospitality Landscape and Inspire a Creative Community with Amplified Luxury



Wade Weissmann Architecture was recently featured on the cover of Architect Blueprint™ Magazine.

Image Credit: ArchitectBlueprint.com / Wade Weissmann Architecture

The complex will also include 13 penthouse condos, a small office and extended stay building, multiple restaurants, curated retail, and 22 garden-style private homes available for purchase. A significant portion of the property will be reserved for parkland and walking trails and will incorporate many of the natural elements and contours of the surrounding environment into the design. These include a dramatic center courtyard and grotto bar carved into the limestone.

The design of The Brian Paul wellness community is being led by architect and award-winning designer Wade Weissmann. For over 20 years, Wade has specialized in creating spaces of all sizes and scales that are at once grand and warm, as well as luxurious and comfortable.

The Brian Paul design will follow suit, shaping the community around its natural landscape. This will allow the grounds to feel both refreshing and inspiring to its occupants, while also offering some truly breathtaking views of the Nashville landscape.

“I’ve found inspiration from many of Nashville’s historic public buildings, especially those that exhibit a grandness in character,” said Wade Weissmann. “By embracing and working within the natural landscape, Brian Paul’s structures will be built as heirloom buildings, devoid of an expiration date.” The Brian Paul will be a destination for the surrounding neighborhoods and the greater Nashville community.

Nightly live entertainment and multiple high-end dining options featuring seasonal fare, will be open to both hotel guests and the general public. An embrace of Nashville’s creative community will also be a hallmark of The Brian Paul and will be reflected in several of the development’s key features. The state-of-the-art, 650-capacity music performance hall will cater to a premium artist and fan experience, and will focus on artist residencies and intimate one-off engagements and collaborations for discerning fans. The Brian Paul will feature an on-site recording studio as well as Writing Rooms and design elements to create a retreat that both embraces and inspires creativity.

“My brother Wade and I have spent our lives traveling the world and we’ve both fallen in love with Music City and its remarkable creative energy and authentic, hospitable vibe,” said lead developer Brian Weissmann.

“Nashville’s spirit has really inspired us to build our dream project right here in our backyard and bring a truly elevated experience to this market.”

The Brian Paul Hotel is a joint project between six founding partners including Brian Weissmann, renowned architect Wade Weissmann and Advent Partners, owner of the 20-acre Summit Hill property, led by Preston Adams. After exploring a number of options in recent years for development of Summit Hill, one of Nashville’s most desired undeveloped properties that sits entirely in Davidson County at the gateway to Williamson County, Adams felt compelled to participate in a joint venture with the Weissmann’s on their bold vision for a luxury lifestyle hotel and community.

“We’ve considered a number of projects for this property over the years – mostly office towers or generic hotels,” said Advent’s president, Preston Adams. “Brian and his team blew us away with their vision and we wanted to be a part of it. It will truly be an iconic destination for our city.”

In terms of economic impact, during its $350+ million construction phase, the development is projected to generate 2,500 job-years of full-time employment and more than 5,600 job-years of total region-wide employment. Once operational, the hotel will employ nearly 500 staff members, and is expected to gross $100M+ per year.

As the founder and principal of Wade Weissmann Architecture, Wade has designed classically inspired estates of many genres around the world. Wade Weissmann Architecture has offices in Milwaukee, Santa Barbara, and Pittsburgh, and will be growing its presence in Nashville soon. Wade has just completed his first book, Heirloom Houses.

