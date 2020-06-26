Warren Whitlock Shares ‘Distributed Conversations’ on Technology’s Future to iTunes

LAS VEGAS, NV and SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Warren Whitlock is changing focus to share his expert advice on the future of technology through his new podcast ‘Distributed Conversations’ now available on Apple iTunes and other platforms. As the best-selling author of ‘Profitable Social Media: Business Results Without Playing Games’ and having been named to the ‘Forbes Top 10 Social Media Power Influencers’ list, this veteran podcaster is bringing his decades worth of digital business development insights and strategies to business owners and tech companies.

When Whitlock wrote the first book about Twitter in 2008, the social media internet landscape was relatively new and unknown. Today, companies of all types and scale are doing their best to tap into the social media market through popular social networking sites like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin.



Warren Whitlock holding a copy of his Amazon best-selling social media book. Image Credit: Warren Whitlock.

Once Forbes named Whitlock to the Top 10 Social Media Power Influencers list, Whitlock has been frequently invited to speak about social networking, publicity, and marketing. Now he has added blockchain, media, health, and future technologies to his vast repertoire of knowledge.

Since authoring the book Profitable Social Media: Business Results Without Playing Games, has allowed Whitlock to further share his knowledge of technology, business services, and broadcasting to make a real difference in the business world.

Whitlock believes in strategies that integrate mobile marketing, press relations, and lead generation with the goal of conversions and lifetime value. As an expert and influencer, Whitlock has helped hundreds of companies to transform old strategies, to embrace a new way of doing business using social media and online marketing.

Now, Whitlock feels the need to help even more people, both businesses and individuals by starting his new podcast to reach out to people all over the world. Those who want to keep up on all the latest news and developments in the world of technology, as it relates to social media, business, and society.

“I believe that we all have a responsibility to work together in the growing technological age to make sure we are ensuring the best future for all of us, as well as future generations. That means that those with the knowledge of how to make that future more frictionless are duty bound to share it,” said Whitlock.



Apple iTunes podcast: Distributed Conversations, Tech Ideas for a Frictionless Future, with host Warren Whitlock. Image Credit: Warren Whitlock.

On the Distributed Conversations iTunes podcast, Whitlock and his guests discuss the future of technological revolutions and how their acceleration is even more significant than we realize.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) launched iTunes in January 2001. The legendary and late Steve Jobs (1955 to 2011) forever changed the way we buy and consume media by creating iTunes. Tim Cook is Apple’s current Chief Executive Officer.

Whitlock, a frequent guest of podcasts himself, will interview with startup and thought leaders on Distributed Conversations, talking about ideas that will help us move from a centralized to distributed world. Discussions on implications for business, society, and life from trust networks built on blockchain and the reduction of friction in every part of our lives.

Future guests of the podcast will include innovators in blockchain, machine learning, 5g connections, along with tech startups in fintech, business processes, health care, and more.

To be considered for a guest spot on an upcoming show, connect socially with Whitlock on Twitter where he currently has over 500,000+ followers, and on LinkedIn.

