WEI Named to CRN’s 2020 Solution Provider 500 List

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / WEI announced today that CRN® a brand of The Channel Company, has named WEI to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list. CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry’s benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants, and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

“We are very proud to be included again on CRN’s prestigious list. We debuted on this list in 2006 and have climbed up 390 spots since then, demonstrating our commitment to providing the highest quality technology solutions for our customers,” said WEI President Belisario Rosas. “This accomplishment was made possible by our dedicated team members and through the ongoing support of our loyal customers.”

WEI custom builds solutions with the customer in mind, combining state-of-the-art technology with intelligent design to help clients reach their business objectives and propel enterprises forward. By partnering with only the most innovative technology organizations, whether large industry leaders or emerging companies, WEI ensures that solutions are built with the finest products available today.

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I’d like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry.”

CRN’s complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About WEI

WEI is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their compute environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to integrate corporate strategy, new technologies, and their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI’s clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI’s sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project. For more information please visit www.WEI.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

