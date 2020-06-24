WiMi hologram AR 5G+AR Cloud Platform Promotes the New Development of XR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / Extended Reality (XR) is a term for the use of computer technology and wearable devices to produce a combination of real and virtual, human-computer interactive environment. The expansion includes augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR) and many other forms. In other words, to avoid confusion, XR is a generic term that includes VR, AR, and MR. The XR points are divided into multiple levels, from a virtual world with wired sensor input, to a full virtual world.

Features of 5G, such as high transmission and low delay, can enrich XR application scenarios. The large bandwidth characteristic of 5G network can meet the development demand of XR. 5G overlay edge computing brings low latency and transfers the computing power needed for local rendering to the cloud.

WIMI, as an ecological service provider for 5G applications, focuses on computer vision holographic cloud services. WIMI’s product layout business application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, lightfield cinema, performing arts system, commercial publishing system and advertising display system. Based on the imaging detection and recognition technology, template matching and detection technology, video processing and recognition technology, holographic 3D layer replacement technology in imaging recognition and dynamic fusion processing technology in imaging tracking, WIMI embed holographic AR advertisements into online videos. It is hoped that these technologies will be applied to the company’s future strategic blueprint, such as the development and application of holographic 3D face recognition technology and holographic face change technology.

The integrated holographic application platform independently developed by WIMI R&D team includes holographic audio-visual integrated operation, holographic advertising service, holographic media asset management and platform-level holographic data management and holographic interaction system, holographic recognition system, holographic label system, holographic tracking system, holographic capture system and holographic analysis system.

According to the prospectus, with the changes in 5G holographic communication network bandwidth conditions, 5G holographic application market will see an explosion, with high-end applications such as holographic interactive entertainment, holographic conference and holographic conference gradually spreading to holographic social networking, holographic communication, holographic navigation and holographic family applications. WIMI plans to use holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face changing technology as the core technologies to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications with multiple innovative systems.

WIMI’s technology platform is built on a highly scalable and flexible cloud-based infrastructure that enables Weimy Hologram to store and leverage the vast amount of real-time data collected from WIMI products and third-party sources, and ensure its high-speed performance in accommodating more business partners. WIMI USES complex data for mining and data analysis based on user behavior to create interest profiles for end users. WIMI collected and analyzed user data from about 350 million reliable end users through WIMI’s holographic AR advertising service, resulting in more than 2,000 user tags.

Holographic cloud business will combine with the depth of 5G, 5G in collaboration of high rate and low latency, remote communication and data transmission, from terminal to business server system transmission delay will average about 6 ms, well below the 4 g network transmission delay, ensure the holographic AR in the remote communication and data transmission without caton, low latency, and terminal collaboration in more, when the richness and diversity of interaction. Make the end + cloud collaboration collaboration more efficient. Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and the Internet of things (IoT) application, makes WIMI holographic holographic AR AR advertising business, and entertainment business, as well as the holographic interactive entertainment, holographic meeting, holographic social, holographic communication, holographic family holographic, etc., will be based on facial recognition technology and holographic 5G + AI AI face in face of technology of the core technology for effective growth.

The 2020 Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference brings together computer vision researchers and engineers from around the world, and FB Reality Labs is clearly not missing out on such an event. Chief scientist Michael Abelash gave a video briefing on the team’s research and its progress.

Abel rush first reference jobs in Stanford university graduates in 2005 speech for PC graphics interface for the future development direction of quotes (You couldn’t it about the inevitability, it was so obvious), points out that as the first wave of HCI revolution began in the 1990 s, the second wave of HCI based on virtual reality and augmented reality revolution also inevitable.

The first WAVE of the HCI revolution was the TWO-DIMENSIONAL computer represented by the PC and smartphone, which brought about a digital world that changed the way we play, work and socialize. But even so, our interactions with the digital world are limited to two-dimensional screens. Instead, Abelash says, virtual and augmented reality holds the promise of harnessing the full power of humans so that digital and reality merge seamlessly.

Abelash believes that future VR headsets will be able to achieve a 200-degree field of view with retina resolution, variable focal length and realistic audio, while AR glasses are super fashionable and could completely replace smartphones and give wearers supersensory abilities. However, the technology required for this vision is far from what it should be, including optical systems, interfaces, touch, avatars and ergonomics.

The first is the optimized hand tracking function. As you can see in the video above, the system can now track rapid hand and finger movements with considerable precision. In this regard, he says, optical hand and finger tracking will become an important component of the space computer paradigm.

FB has also made advances in avatar rendering, including human simulation, bone tracking, motion capture, and Codec Avatars. According to Abelash, it could be a few years before virtual reality renders the digital equivalent of reality.

Augmented reality (AR), it is a technology that calculates the position and Angle of the camera image in real time and adds corresponding images, videos and 3D models. The goal of this technology is to embed the virtual world on the screen and interact with the real world. As the CPU computing power of portable electronics increases, augmented reality will be used more and more.

At present, China’s 5G process has been developing in an orderly way. The country has introduced a number of policies to support the construction of 5G network, and the whole 5G ecology has shown a prosperous side. 5G’s innovation lies in its network slicing technology, while its advantages lie in its high bandwidth and low latency. For 5G to develop, the current foreseeable application is XR, and the demand for 5G of other traditional services is not rigid. The XR must be developed with high bandwidth and low latency, so 5G will naturally help XR. With 5G support, the application of XR in B terminal will develop rapidly, especially in intelligent manufacturing, smart mines, smart energy, smart medical treatment and smart city. With the promotion of national 5G policies, XR will finally embrace a breakthrough in development. As 5G and XR technologies penetrate into the work flows of enterprises and institutions at all levels, XR in 5G era is bound to be a trillion market.

In recent years, the market for facial recognition applications has been expanding. In order to obtain better accuracy and quality, the application of facial recognition shows a trend of transition from two-dimensional technology to three-dimensional technology. So the reason for this trend is that 2d facial recognition technology is susceptible to gesture, light, appearance and other factors, which can reduce recognition rates. WIMI therefore believes that 3D will gradually replace 3D facial recognition. WIMI Hologram’s plan is to provide holographic cloud application services for 3D facial recognition through artificial intelligence-based algorithms. WIMI’s future plans are to use WIMI’s 3D facial recognition holographic cloud technology to meet potential customers in various industries, such as home, retail, travel, telecommunications, finance, national security, robotics, education, social media, terminal devices, commerce, transportation, intelligent commerce or other potential applications.

Media Contact:

Company: WIMI

Name: Tim Wong

Tele: +86 10 89913328

Email: bjoverseasnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: WIMI

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/595047/WiMi-hologram-AR-5GAR-Cloud-Platform-Promotes-the-New-Development-of-XR