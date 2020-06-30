World High Life PLC Announces Online Retailer, CBDOilsUK Launches New Website

Love Hemp’s global online retail site CBDOilsUK optimized for consumers, and sees 110% increase in returning customers since launch

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp’s global online CBD retailer, CBDOilsUK has launched a new look for its website, www.cbdoilsuk.com.

Established by the founders of Love Hemp, Tony Calamita and Thomas Rowland, the London-headquartered company carefully chooses each brand, offering consumers high quality CBD products available at competitive prices.

The new website has been optimised for growth, functionality, and an enhanced end-to-end user experience, with over 2,900 integrated customer reviews. Since launch, the new website has experienced a 52% increase in traffic, returning customer rates are up 110%, whilst revenue has increased 8% in the last 30 days.

CBDOilsUK New Site Highlights:

– CBDOilsUK is Love Hemp’s global online CBD retail eCommerce platform

– Since launch the site has delivered:

· 110% increase in returning customer rates

· 52% increase in traffic

· 8% sales increase over the last 30 days

– CBDOilsUK products are strictly GMO-free and vegan, 100% natural, extracted from organic hemp in the USA and THC-free

Ensuring there is something for every CBD consumer desire, CBDOilsUK stocks everything from oils and capsules to balms and sprays and multiple products in between. Every single item in the store is put through a strict quality control system to ensure that all products come with a price match guarantee.

Tony Calamita, CEO at Love Hemp says: “Our aim was to build a platform that would enable CBDOilsUK to compete on a global basis. We are working hard to source products at the best prices in order to offer our consumers affordable products without compromising on quality. As demand for CBD products across the globe continues to rise, our investment in the rebrand of CBDOilsUK demonstrates our commitment to growth of the CBD industry and cements our confidence in the future of the market.”

