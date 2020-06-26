Zack Barrotta: A Veteran Marketing Consultant Shares His Best Strategies To Get Real Estate Agents And Mortgage Brokers Come Out Of The Uncertainty while Thriving and Continually Increasing Sales During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Zack Barrotta, a profound Real Estate Agents’ and Mortgage Brokers’ Consultant is acquiring consistent leads and sales for his clients by leveraging his Bulletproof Marketing Strategies. Zack’s system, which generates proven results even during the Covid-19 Pandemic, is ready to be shared with the world. In this interview, he has shared his reflections and advice for business owners and entrepreneurs.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / At the beginning of the year 2020, there already were traces of the reports related to COVID-19 in Wuhan. Immediately after a few short months, it spread around the globe; being declared as a Pandemic by the World Health Organization; affecting countless lives of people who took a toll on all the aspects of their lives, especially in the economy. Two of the biggest industries which got affected were the real estate industry, paired with mortgage brokering and lending. These industries have since been seeking ways to sustain the remaining resources financially, physically and psychologically for the days to come. Fortunately, we successfully discovered an expert consultant and a marketing genius; Zack Barrotta.

Zack has been an entrepreneur his whole life. He has been running his marketing consultancy and agency for four years and has helped businesses of all industries increase their revenue and profits while increasing sales and conversion rates by building their marketing machines. More specifically, within the Real Estate and Mortgage realms, Zack has been making a mark incorporating various strategies that are currently working in the current economic climate while developing a Bulletproof System for his clients which automatically generates leads and converts clients into successful sales like clock-work.

This recognition is, in part, a result of Barrotta’s work with the business owners who are looking to increase their sales and make more money by capitalizing on digital marketing on various online platforms. Also, building their authority and trust within their ideal customers and building a tribe of sincere followers. Along with online, Zack has also contributed to various offline platforms educating business owners on various marketing strategies producing profitable results within their respective industries consistently.

Barrotta, a native of New York, has been a prominent figure in digital marketing for real estate agents and mortgage brokers. His passion for business and marketing started way back when he worked as a life insurance agent. He was setting appointments every day for prospects who would like to listen to his offer and invest in an insurance policy. However he was doing it through the traditional route such as business networking events and referrals. While consistently seeking more ways to increase his sales he joined a network marketing business, where he also attended numerous events in the hopes of finding leads. After a few years, he was introduced to the real estate and mortgage broker industry. Little did he know that this industry would turn his life around, reaping abundant growth, passion, and fulfillment in his life, and for the people around him. He placed his heart and mind to this industry committedly and consistently learning new valuable ideas to increase sales every month and created a blueprint that automatically converts leads into sales, especially during this ongoing Pandemic. This practical bulletproof blueprint has been designed by Zack himself and perfected by his friend Dimitry. This system has the best strategies tailor-fitted towards the demands of the real estate agents and mortgage brokers, to accomplish their desired deals every month with continuous leads that automatically convert into sales.

In a recent one-to-one interview, Barrotta reminisced on other past achievements, which helped build momentum towards the present day. Notably, one of the proudest was assisting people to close more business deals every month and save them time while building a continuous lead-flow and sales pipelines.

Reflecting on the recognition, Barrotta is quoted as saying: “You will get all you want in life if you help enough other people get what they want.” – Zig Ziglar”

In the same interview, Barrotta stated his intentions for the future. The primary goal for the next 12 months, he states, will be to help as many clients as possible to build a machine that changes people’s mindset to unleash their potential in dealing with different challenges while teaching them how to fish and implementing effective strategies to help them get where they want to be. Looking farther ahead, the aim is to transform hundreds of businesses with successfully achieving their breakthroughs, all across the United States, while progressively taking place in a bigger consulting sphere including speaking to bigger crowds on stage.

Zack Barrotta closed the interview by sharing his recommendation for anybody who wanted to follow in his footsteps in some fashion, perhaps taking the achievements even further. According to Zack, the key is being a role model and an example to people who are from a similar background as him, who came from a place of being lost and not knowing how to grow their businesses. Teaching and guiding them on how to maximize their potential, finding their motivation to achieve their dreams. As Zack himself went through the toils and snares of life, and overcame them with the help of positive like-minded people, as a result of his successful marketing and consulting company, this is his way of giving back to the people.

