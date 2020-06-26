ZTEST Announces Extension of Warrants

NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. (“ZTEST” or the “Company“) (CSE:”ZTE“) wishes to advise that the Company requested and was granted relief from the requirement of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE“) that an application for extension of warrants be made at least ten (10) trading days prior to the expiry of the warrants and wishes to announce that it will make application to extend the exercise date of 220,000 warrants currently exercisable until June 28, 2020 at $0.40 per share and 170,000 warrants currently exercisable until July 31, 2020 at $0.40 per share issued pursuant to a private placement financing the closed on December 28, 2018 and January 31, 2019 respectively. The expiry date of the warrants is to be extended until December 28, 2020. There has been no change to the warrant exercise price.

For more information contact:

Steve Smith, CEO
(604) 837-3751
email: stevesmith15@shaw.ca

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ZTEST Electronics Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/595349/ZTEST-Announces-Extension-of-Warrants

More Stories

AEX Gold Doubles Size of Gold License Portfolio with New Mineral Exploration License

Apollo Shaping Fintech Using Government Utility Solutions

NS Modern Spearheads The Web Development Industry As one of 2020’s Fastest Growing Tech Companies In the United States.

Zack Barrotta: A Veteran Marketing Consultant Shares His Best Strategies To Get Real Estate Agents And Mortgage Brokers Come Out Of The Uncertainty while Thriving and Continually Increasing Sales During The COVID-19 Pandemic

American Battery Metals Corporation Assesses Lithium-Ion Supply Chain Economy Amid Global Interruption

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Closes Private Placement

You may have missed

AEX Gold Doubles Size of Gold License Portfolio with New Mineral Exploration License

Apollo Shaping Fintech Using Government Utility Solutions

NS Modern Spearheads The Web Development Industry As one of 2020’s Fastest Growing Tech Companies In the United States.

Zack Barrotta: A Veteran Marketing Consultant Shares His Best Strategies To Get Real Estate Agents And Mortgage Brokers Come Out Of The Uncertainty while Thriving and Continually Increasing Sales During The COVID-19 Pandemic

American Battery Metals Corporation Assesses Lithium-Ion Supply Chain Economy Amid Global Interruption

error: Content is protected !!