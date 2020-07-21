500,000 Swipe Users Can Now Purchase and Use ERD With Visa

ST. JULIAN’S, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Blockchain platform Elrond has announced that its native token, ERD, has been integrated with Swipe services. As a result, Swipe’s 500,000 users will be able to purchase ERD with Visa debit card. In addition, ERD will be spendable via Swipe Wallet and its associated Visa debit cards, in either digital or physical form, at 50 million merchants directly. ERD will also be available through services such as Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay as a result of the integration.

“Bringing our high throughput, low latency, and inexpensive transactional layer online is an important step for our launch. Convenience, ease of use, and utility for the ERD currency is another. We are thrilled to work with the Swipe team on an integration which brings us closer to what will be a defining moment for the new internet economy,” said Beniamin Mincu, Elrond CEO.

“Elrond’s notable progress makes it seem like they have just recently appeared. We know ourselves that such success does not come overnight and is the result of hard work. We are excited to include them in our portfolio and be a part of their journey,” said Joselito Lizarondo, Swipe CEO

Recently acquired by Binance, Swipe is a multi-asset digital wallet and Visa card platform that allows users to buy, sell, convert, and spend cryptocurrencies. It offers direct access to more than 30 cryptocurrencies, buy, swap and sell options for credit or debit cards, and bank transfers.

Swipe Wallets have associated virtual Visa debit cards, which can also be obtained in physical form, to be used as a conventional card. The payment process automatically converts the selected cryptocurrency into fiat to execute a seamless transaction at any of the 50 million merchants, or via Google, Apple and Samsung payment services.

The Swipe integration is significant for Elrond because it provides access to new users in 31 European countries, and soon in Asia and North America. It also offers existing Elrond users the possibility to spend ERD directly as EUR, GBP, USD, and KRW anywhere Visa cards are accepted, as well as through the major mobile payment services, with cashback options in bitcoin.

About Elrond

Elrond is a new blockchain architecture, designed from scratch to bring a 1000-fold cumulative improvement in throughput and execution speed. To achieve this, Elrond introduces two key innovations: a novel Adaptive State Sharding mechanism, and a Secure Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm, enabling linear scalability with a fast, efficient, and secure consensus mechanism. Thus, Elrond can process upwards of 10,000 transactions per second (TPS), with 5-second latency, and negligible cost, attempting to become the backbone of a permissionless, borderless, globally accessible internet economy.

For more information please visit: www.elrond.com

About Swipe

Swipe enables users to buy, sell and spend cryptocurrencies with the multi-asset Swipe Wallet and Swipe Visa Debit Card. The Swipe Wallet is a cryptocurrency and fiat currency digital wallet available on the Apple iOS and Google Play Stores. Users can spend their Swipe Wallet balance at over 50 million locations worldwide that accept Visa and access the Swipe Visa card that offers up to 4% cashback, no foreign transaction fees, Samsung and Google Pay, and real-time security features.

For more information please visit: www.swipe.io

