A Journey To Happiness & Success: Meet Entrepreneur Cosmina Esanu

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / Cosmina Esanu is a lash artist, trainer, licensed esthetician, YouTuber and Podcast Host. She wants to teach as many women as possible how to do what she does so they can be successful.

Cosmina is originally from Romania, Europe. She has loved beauty products since she was a child. When she grew older and migrated to the United States with her husband and only $500 in her pocket, she started her career as a make-up artist.

Soon after, she became a Professional Lash Stylist and today she offers unforgettable experiences to other professional women, brides, models and artists. Even though Cosmina started with humble beginnings as an immigrant with little money, she was able to grow her influence through her ability to master the skill of lash extensions.

Moreover, Cosmina understands that eyes are the window to the soul, which is why it matters that they look and feel good, which she is able to do thanks to the technique she uses in applying eyelash extensions.

“When I first started doing lashes, I realized that I can help someone get a natural look that lasts for weeks with eyelash extensions. Applying lash extensions for my customers and helping students all across the world learn this beautiful skill is really a dream come true.” Cosmina shares.

After years of work, Cosmina has been able to run a successful lash salon in Boston, Massachusetts. Not only was this possible due to her passion and persistence, but also because she enjoys her work and the people she works with.

“I am blessed to work with women who I can help feel safe with the power of eyelash extensions. I am also happy to share my knowledge with other students with this online eyelash extension course.” Cosmina says.

With all her experience and potential in applying eyelash extensions, Cosmina has set herself on a mission to help as many women as she can to have a rewarding career by becoming an eyelash extension artist. To do this, Cosmina has recently launched an online course and group mentorship program.

“I work with students all across the world teaching them how to apply lashes and help them become full-time lash artists. Also, I recently relaunched my 2 Day Lash Extension Intensive, where students travel to Boston, MA, and learn from me directly how to apply lashes, and become certified lash artists.” Cosmina explains.

Cosmina has overcome great obstacles to get to where she is today. Not only does she run her salon in Boston, but she also provides online training services through her webpage Limitless Beauty Boss. But it was not easy, although she always kept in mind her motivations: to achieve financial freedom and have the ability to travel the world.

“Being an immigrant in the U.S., and literally landing at the airport with my husband with $500 in our pockets was the biggest challenge.” Cosmina recounts. “The first few years of our life were quite intense. Being exposed to a new culture, a new language, a different economy were all obstacles I had to overcome. The biggest obstacle was mainly my mentality because I had to push myself to compete with myself and not with other people.”

These particular circumstances are what put Cosmina in a good position to understand the importance of mindset. For her, a business can only grow as much as the owner’s potential. In fact, she believes that if the business owner does not have the right mindset, the business will never grow.

“My advice for those trying to start their own business is to find someone that has achieved what you want to achieve.” Cosmina states. “If you have a budget, hire a mentor as fast as possible. But not any mentor, find someone that has achieved what you want to achieve, and hire that person to teach you. If you don’t have a budget, find someone that has achieved what you want to achieve and go work for them for free or find something valuable that you can offer to them in exchange for their time.”

Furthermore, something that differentiates Cosmina from her competition is her capacity and genuine desire to be open and transparent. She educates her customers about every step of the lash extension process. In fact, in her YouTube channel she publishes weekly videos on how to apply lash extensions and how to succeed as a lash artist.

“When my customers choose me, they don’t get just a simple lash extension set, they get a full experience that helps them feel confident.” Cosmina says.

Like any entrepreneur with a mindset directed at growth, Cosmina is always looking for ways to innovate with her business. Just this year, she launched her podcast Limitless Beauty Boss, which has received positive reviews. In this podcast she shares tips and tricks on how to start a business in the beauty industry.

Learn more about Cosmina and her beauty business here.

