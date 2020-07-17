A New Circular Solution: Polycarbin and Westfall Technik are Collaborating to Bring Circular Materials to the Biomedical Industry

LAS VEGAS, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Westfall Technik is announcing a new partnership with Polycarbin—a software enabled biomedical plastic recycling company that has developed a method for diverting single-use scientific plastics from landfills, incinerators and recycling it back into the hands of scientists and clinicians as circular economy products. Westfall Technik recognizes a partnership with Polycarbin as a unique opportunity to revolutionize the biomedical plastic life cycle and create the first circular economy in the health sciences.

Through this joint venture with Polycarbin, Westfall Technik will be able to offer its customers:

The first opportunity to buy laboratory products with circular economy (recycled) plastic with consistent quality through its NxtBio line of life science and biomedical supplies, as well as products made for brand owners

In addition, Polycarbin will offer its customers:

The first real opportunity for scientists and clinicians to recycle their plastic waste High-resolution waste analytics software Personalized carbon-emission offset data

“Our goal is to set ourselves apart in the Sustainability arena by leveraging our integrated technology solution to deliver products with high levels of recycled content and drive the circular economy. We have achieved up to 100% recycled content inclusion levels for our customers in the Consumer Products Goods and Food & Beverage areas, and with this partnership will be the first company to introduce recycled content in the life science and biomedical space,” says Allison Lin, VP of Sustainability at Westfall-Technik. “We welcome the opportunity to help both CPG and Medical customers run high levels of recycled content for new and existing products.”

Using a system that leverages low-cost front-end segregation and a waste analytics platform, Polycarbin is positioned to capture and repurpose valuable scientific plastics. Polycarbin’s services provide more cost-effective and environmentally responsible waste management solutions to research labs, biopharma, and clinical labs while closing the loop on the biomedical plastic life cycle. Learn more at http://polycarbin.com/.

“Polycarbin is transforming resource management in the health sciences,” says James O’Brien, Co-CEO of Polycarbin. “We are incredibly proud to be partnering with an industry leader like Westfall Technik that has a track record of championing circular economy innovations. Utilizing our waste diversion platform, Polycarbin is helping our clients across biopharma, healthcare, and research to reduce the carbon footprint of innovation.”

Westfall Technik is a global holding company which provides highly-productive plastics manufacturing solutions to the medical, consumer packaging and consumer goods industries. Westfall Technik’s competitive advantages include modern automated systems, correlative molding processes, and effective industry 4.0 concepts. Brand owners can expect high quality products at an excellent value, a fast response for decreased time-to-market, 100% inspection and traceability from pellet to pallet, supply chain security compliance, and reliability from a trustworthy team. Westfall Technik recently joined the Association of Plastic Recycler’s Demand Champions Program and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Global Commitment for a New Plastics Economy. For more information, visit https://www.westfall-technik.com/.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-circular-solution-polycarbin-and-westfall-technik-are-collaborating-to-bring-circular-materials-to-the-biomedical-industry-301095207.html

SOURCE Westfall Technik, Inc.