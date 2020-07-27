AEX Gold Inc. Announces a Successful Fundraising and Publication of the AIM Admission Document

This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States, Australia, Japan, South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / AEX Gold Inc. (“AEX” or the “Company“) (TSXV:AEX), an independent gold company with a portfolio of gold licences in Greenland, is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on 30 June 2020, it has conditionally raised £42.5 million (C$72.7 million), through a placing and subscription of common shares with new and existing investors (the “Fundraising“).

Highlights of the Fundraising

The Fundraising comprised a placing and direct subscriptions for an aggregate of 94,444,445 new common shares (the “ New Common Shares “) at a price of 45 pence per share (the “ Fundraising Price “), or 77 Canadian cents per share, raising gross proceeds of £42.5 million (C$72.7 million).

New Common Shares represent 53.3 per cent of the Company’s enlarged share capital, and at the Fundraising Price the Company’s market capitalisation will be £79.7 million (C$136.4 million).

The net proceeds of the Fundraising will be used to commence development at the Company’s previously producing Nalunaq Property, in Southern Greenland, as well as funding, subject to the financing below, exploration activities across its wider licence portfolio covering 3,356 square kilometres on the two known gold belts in Southern Greenland, Nanortalik and Tartoq.

In conjunction with the Fundraising, the Company is well progressed on a number of potential financing arrangements and expects to be in a position to execute on one of more of these shortly after Admission. The Company believes that modest non-equity funding, which could include working capital facilities or vendor financing, would provide access to additional capital on attractive terms without the dilution or costs associated with issuing additional equity. Any funds available from such facilities would be used to expand exploration across the wider portfolio and mature additional value creation opportunities sooner.

The Admission Document in relation to the Fundraising will be uploaded to the Company’s website today, and application will be made for the shares to be admitted to trading on AIM on 31 July 2020, under the code AEXG. Completion of the Fundraising is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, admission to AIM, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the conditional listing approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and any other securities regulatory approvals.

Eldur Ólafsson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“I am delighted to be able to announce the successful completion of the Fundraising. With the proceeds from this transaction, the Company will be funded with a clear path forward to unlock value for its shareholders and stakeholders through the development of the Nalunaq Property and exploration activities across our substantial and highly exciting asset base in Southern Greenland.

“I would like to thank everyone that has participated in the Fundraising, and welcome a number of new shareholders to our Company. I would also like to thank all of our existing investors, as well as the AEX team, for their continued support as we look to grow our business to become a leading full-cycle gold mining business in Greenland.”

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited is acting as nominated adviser, broker and bookrunner to the Company in connection with the Fundraising and Admission. Cormark Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc. are acting as co-managers in connection with the Fundraising .

Certain Directors and members of the management team of the Company (“Insiders“) have subscribed for New Common Shares pursuant to the Fundraising. The issuance of New Common Shares to these Insiders pursuant to the Fundraising will be considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101“). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 in respect of any Insider participation.

Admission to AIM

Application will be made for the Company’s enlarged share capital to be admitted to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (“AIM“). Admission is expected to become effective and dealings in the common shares will commence on AIM from 8.00 am on 31 July 2020 (“Admission“), with shares trading under the symbol “AEXG”.

The Fundraising is conditional, amongst other things, on TSX-V approval and on Admission taking place on or before 31 July 2020 (or such later date as the Company and Stifel may agree, but in any event not later than 14 August 2020) and on the placing agreement that has been entered into between Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, Cormark Securities Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc., the Company and the directors of the Company becoming unconditional and not being terminated prior to Admission.

The New Common Shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will, on issue, rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Common Shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions thereafter declared, made or paid on the enlarged share capital from Admission.

Publication of Admission Document

The Company will today publish its Admission Document in relation to its planned Admission to trading on AIM. The Admission Document will be available to download later today from the Company’s website aexgold.com.

Expected Timetable of Principal Events

Publication of Admission Document 27 July 2020 Issue of the Fundraising Shares, Admission of Common Shares and Dealings Commence on AIM 31 July 2020

Enquiries

AEX Gold Inc. Eldur Ólafsson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tel: +354 665 2003 George Fowlie, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +1 416 587 9801 Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser, Broker and Bookrunner) Callum Stewart Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 Ashton Clanfield Jason Grossman Simon Mensley Cormark Securities Inc. (Co-Manager) Tel: +1 647 202 1050 Darren Wallace Paradigm Capital Inc. (Co-Manager) Tel: +1 416 361 9892 Camarco (Financial PR) Gordon Poole Tel: +44 (0) 203 757 4997 Nick Hennis Emily Hall

FURTHER INFORMATION

THE NEW COMMON SHARES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE QUALIFIED FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISTRIBUTION TO THE PUBLIC UNDER APPLICABLE CANADIAN SECURITIES LAWS AND, ACCORDINGLY, ANY SALE OF THE NEW COMMON SHARES WILL BE MADE ON A BASIS WHICH IS EXEMPT FROM THE PROSPECTUS REQUIREMENTS OF SUCH SECURITIES LAWS ONLY TO "ACCREDITED INVESTORS" WITHIN THE MEANING ASCRIBED TO THAT TERM IN NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 45-106 – PROSPECTUS EXEMPTIONS, OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES ADMINISTRATORS ("NI 45-106").

The New Common Shares to be issued or sold pursuant to the Fundraising will not be admitted to trading on any stock exchange other than the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and the TSX-V.

