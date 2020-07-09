American IRA Discusses Should Investors Open a Real Estate IRA with No Investing Experience?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Opening a Real Estate IRA is one-way investors can put aside more retirement money into an investment with which they’re familiar. But what if investors aren’t familiar with investing in real estate? That was the question recently posed at the blog of American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC. In the post, American IRA highlighted the different aspects of opening a real estate IRA and looked at the question from different angles.

One such angle was reporting what a real estate IRA is: in fact, it is a Self-Directed IRA that the investor then chooses to use for the purposes of real estate investing. Investors then use this account to make investments in real estate, such as commercial or residential rental real estate. Within the Self-Directed IRA, an investor can use non-recourse loans to make these purchases.

That means that an investor with no experience in real estate may find themselves with a learning curve. However, that is true of any investor who’s entering a new arena, the post points out. For an experienced real estate investor, the Real Estate IRA is a powerful tool for keeping the funds within the account protected under the laws governing retirement accounts. When all rules are followed and obeyed, the investor puts this money in a prime position to grow over the long-term.

“We wanted to clear the air about Real Estate IRAs with this post,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. “A Real Estate IRA is one of the best vehicles for investing in real estate, and that’s true of anyone with or without experience.” And while experience always helps, the post points out, investors new to any type of investments should proceed with caution, doing their due diligence to ensure that they fully understand the risks before getting involved.

The post notes that a Self-Directed IRA administration firm like American IRA can also help with the initial stages of setting up the account through which the investor can work. For more information, visit the blog at www.AmericanIRA.com or call 866-7500-IRA.

"American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party.

