American IRA Discusses Should Self-Directed IRA Investors Be Concerned About the Coronavirus?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / The coronavirus has dominated the headlines this winter, and there is no reason to expect it will not continue throughout the spring. That’s why American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in North Carolina, recently took to its blog to address how investors with a Self-Directed IRA might think about the coronavirus and the potential impact it can have on the economy.

The post does not try to project what the virus-known as COVID-19-is going to do, saying that predictions and prognostications of that nature are best left to the health experts. However, the post does talk about how Self-Directed IRA investors can establish their strategy to withstand even wild swings caused by uncertainty from news stories like COVID-19.

The post points out three key strategies that Self-Directed IRA investors often turn to: diversification, risk management, and hedging. These strategies also sometimes overlap. As the post explains, diversification and risk management often go hand-in-hand, with diversification spreading out the risk. But as the post notes, diversifying out of the stock market and into real estate assets also has the effect of hedging, because the cost of housing tends to go up with inflation.

Overall, the post recommends taking things from a long-term perspective while still understanding the inherent risks posed by COVID-19. Although American IRA is a Self-Directed IRA administration firm and does not give specific investment advice, it can help inform investors about how a Self-Directed IRA can fit into a retirement portfolio. And a strong retirement portfolio should be able to withstand short-term threats like COVID-19, especially related to the threats it poses to the stock market.

“Investors know that a financial crisis can always happen, which is why it’s important to be prepared for a number of scenarios,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. “Those investors who diversify with a Self-Directed IRA are uniquely positioned to feel good about their financial security.”

