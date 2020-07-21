Amplitech Group, Inc. Completes Design of Wideband Cryogenic Amplifiers for Wireless Communications

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCQB:AMPG): Amplitech is pleased to announce that it has completed the design of a wide-band 3.5 GHz to 9.5 GHz Cryogenic Low Noise Amplifier (LNA). The development was done to satisfy a ~ $200,000 order from a large international government institution for use in an advanced, highly sensitive communications receiver system. The LNAs operate at 4K physical temperature, the same as those used in the Quantum Cloud Computing application for Big Data super-computers. The Company was able to achieve an ultra-low Noise Temperature of less than 5 degrees Kelvin, which also demonstrates its suitability for use in many other strategic applications such as 5G small cells and Base Stations, Nanophysics (Electron Spin measurements), and Deep Space Astronomy, among many other applications. The order is slated for shipment at the end of this month.

The completion of the design, and shipment of the order demonstrates the ability of the Company to execute on its strategy in development of products focused on cutting edge performance to support the rapidly growing wireless communications and quantum computing markets that are being targeted by major OEMs such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, Viasat, SpaceX, and many others.

Looking Ahead

“AMPG is also currently working on a viable cyber-security application (via a joint venture announced last year) to protect high speed data networks using a new MMIC chipset that we hope to be un-hackable and is designed to prevent security breaches in commercial and medical device markets”, stated CEO Fawad Maqbool regarding its continued focus on MMIC development for specific industry applications using its proprietary technology. The Company plans to finish development by second quarter of 2021.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. These designs cover the frequency range from 50 kHz to 40 GHz – eventually, offering designs up to 100 GHz. AmpliTech also provides consulting services to help with any microwave components or systems design problems. Our steady growth over the past 13+ years has come about because we can provide complex, custom solutions for nearly ANY custom requirements that are presented us. In addition, we have the best assemblers, wires, and technicians in the industry and can provide contract assembly of customers’ own designs. Click here to view AmpliTech video. Website: http://www.AmpliTechinc.com

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company’s financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company’s growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

