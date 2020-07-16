Andersen Global Continues Caribbean Expansion with Additional Presence in Trinidad and Tobago

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#agexpansion–Andersen Global announces an expanded presence in Trinidad and Tobago with collaborating firm, Johnson, Camacho & Singh, adding depth to the organization’s platform as it accelerates its expansion efforts the Caribbean region.

Located in Port of Spain, Trinidad, the full-service law firm, is well known throughout the region, with thirteen attorneys covering corporate and commercial law, commercial litigation, property development and conveyancing, oil and gas, mergers and acquisitions, insolvency, and banking and finance. Additionally, the firm is ranked Band 2 for General Business Law in Trinidad and Tobago, Global Ranking by Chambers & Partners.

The partners of Johnson, Camacho & Singh are of the view that the collaboration with Andersen Global is the next milestone for the firm as it will allow us to extend beyond the regional market and provide our clients with the resources of a global firm. Senior Partner, Stephen Singh, added, “Expertise and professionalism are important qualities for any firm, but it’s transparency and stewardship that have laid the foundation for our firm’s success by ensuring our clients receive best-in-class solutions.”

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, “The addition of Johnson, Camacho & Singh broadens our capabilities in the Caribbean as we continue to expand in this critical market. The Johnson, Camacho & Singh team share our organization’s commitment to independence and demonstrate the highest of professional standards when handling client matters, which will allow us to further deliver the highest quality tax and legal services in a seamless manner.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 180 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

