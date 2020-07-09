AnyVision Appoints Former Bosch Executive and Computer Vision Luminary as CTO

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#computervision–AnyVision, a top provider of visual intelligence, announced the addition of Dieter Joecker to its C-suite following his 10 years as Chief Technology Officer of video security for Bosch Security Systems. In his role at AnyVision, Mr. Joecker will support the delivery of its three core computer vision capabilities – touchless access control, remote authentication, and watchlist alerting – and strengthen its position as a core technology provider to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

“I had a bird’s eye view of the computer vision and visual AI landscape in my previous role at Bosch, and AnyVision stood out as a unique and superior recognition technology provider,” said Mr. Joecker. “I see significant whitespace in the commercial market for ultra-accurate face recognition in safety applications such as contactless customer and employee journeys and in device and services authentication. With its deep research and proven technology, AnyVision is well positioned to take this growing market.”

“Dieter joining us is affirmation of our technology and our strategy, and our customers and team will benefit greatly from his experience and perspective,” said Eylon Etschtein, AnyVision CEO. “We spent many hours together collaborating on our partnership with Bosch, which was an ideal foundation for this new relationship, and we’re proud and thrilled to welcome him as our CTO.”

The holder of multiple patents in IP cameras and video management systems, Mr. Joecker began his career as an engineer developing embedded programming and chips before entering the video security field with CBC in Japan. Thereafter with Nuremberg-based startup VCS, he developed the first IP camera, which led to the company’s acquisition by Bosch in 2004. In his 16 years with Bosch Security Systems, he led the development of smart video search, visual analytics and visual intelligence software. Mr. Joecker also founded with AXIS and Sony Corporation the Open Network Video Interface Forum (ONVIF), the global open standard for IP product communication.

The addition of Mr. Joecker is the latest in a series of moves by AnyVision to accelerate its product and market momentum, which included the appointment as CMO of Adam Devine, who joined the company after a 6-year tenure with WorkFusion, an intelligent automation software provider. AnyVision has seen a significant increase in demand for its touchless access control and remote authentication capabilities as organizations responsible for the safety of customers and employees seek to eliminate the need for physical contact and make the delivery of services on personal devices easier and more secure.

