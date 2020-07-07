Arista Networks to Announce Q2 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 4th 2020

Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on August 4th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (833) 968-2211 in the United States or +1 (778) 560-2896 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5545177. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista also announces it will participate in the following virtual events in August and September with the financial community:

KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Future of Technology Series



Ita Brennan, CFO



August 18, 2020



Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Citi’s 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference



Anshul Sadana, COO



September 9, 2020



Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in software-driven cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system. For more information visit www.arista.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Arista Networks, Inc.



Charles Yager, 408-547-5892



Product and Investor Advocacy



cyager@arista.com

or



Curtis McKee, 408-547-5549



Corporate and Investor Development



curtism@arista.com