Aruba joins EnOcean Alliance Opening New Opportunities for Hyperaware Smart Buildings and Accurate Digital Twins

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, has joined the EnOcean Alliance as a participant member. When used together, the Aruba Wi-Fi infrastructure and EnOcean energy harvesting wireless solutions enable customers to create hyperaware smart buildings that are cognizant of, and responsive to, their changing operating environment and occupant needs.

Aruba, based in Santa Clara, California, is a leading provider of AI-powered network infrastructure for campus, data center, branch and remote worker applications. Aruba delivers a cloud experience at the edge that can be consumed either as a service in the cloud or on-premises, as a managed service delivered through Aruba partners, or via network as a service through HPE GreenLake.

The EnOcean Alliance is an international association of over 400 leading companies in the building and IT industries founded in 2008. The non-profit organization is committed to enabling and promoting interoperable, maintenance-free and proven eco-systems based on the wireless EnOcean radio standard (ISO/IEC 14543-3-10/11). The EnOcean Alliance eco-system offers more than 5.000 multi-vendor interoperable sensors enabling data collection for multiple applications, such as room or desk/chair occupancy, temperature and air quality, energy usage and restroom usage.

Hyperaware buildings made easy

EnOcean Alliance member IoT devices are the eyes and ears of smart buildings. By securely interfacing those IoT devices with new and existing Aruba Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Access Points via a plug-in 800/900MHz radio, building control and business applications can become hyperaware of their operating environments. This information can be used to better model cloud-based digital twins, and to optimize human activity monitoring, organizational redesign, augmented reality, human productivity, and occupant health and safety.

The ideal solution

“A building becomes smart by virtue of being instrumented with IoT devices so applications are cognizant of the contextual status of the environment, occupants, energy requirements, service needs, security, and safety,” said Michael R. Tennefoss, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Aruba. “The richer the set of available IoT data, the more cognizant and adaptive the building and associated digital twins can become. The goal is to make hyperawareness simple and inexpensive, and that is what the mash up between Aruba and the EnOcean Alliance achieves. An inexpensive 800/900MHz plug-in radio brings existing and new Aruba customers access to thousands of IoT devices, including BACNet and multiple other protocol gateways, and software applications (both local and cloud based.) In turn, Alliance members gain access to Aruba’s installed base of education, enterprise, government, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, manufacturing, retail, and transportation customers.”

Graham Martin, Chairman and CEO of the EnOcean Alliance, continues: ” Our collaboration opens up exciting new market opportunities for the Alliance members and the Aruba community by combining Aruba’s extensive network power and the flexibility of energy harvesting wireless sensors. The simplicity of the solution makes it now possible for facility, IT and other managers to easily add services, collecting data from “peel and stick” sensors across an entire building without pulling any new cables nor ever having to change a battery.”

The technology behind self-powered IoT sensors

Energy harvesting wireless devices utilize the tiniest amounts of energy from their environment. Kinetic motion, pressure, light, differences in temperature is converted into energy which, in combination with ultra-low power wireless technology, creates maintenance-free sensor solutions for use in smart buildings and the IoT. Founded in 2001, EnOcean is the pioneer of energy harvesting and delivers valuable data for the IoT with its resource-saving technology. With a simple USB device supporting the EnOcean Alliance interoperable wireless standard, Aruba and EnOcean enable the economical, reliable and safe use of energy harvesting sensors over building networks to make buildings smart and sustainable. “We’re very happy to team up with Aruba to bring the entire eco system of EnOcean solutions to buildings in an easy and secure way”, said Andreas Schneider, CEO of EnOcean.

Detailed information, including white papers, is available on the EnOcean Alliance website here: www.enocean-alliance.org/aruba.

About EnOcean Alliance

The EnOcean Alliance is an international association of leading companies in the building and IT industries founded in 2008. The open, non-profit organization is committed to enabling and promoting interoperable, maintenance-free and proven eco-systems based on the wireless EnOcean radio standard (ISO/IEC 14543-3-10/11). With their decades of experience EnOcean Alliance members strive to co-create a healthy, safe and sustainable environment in smart homes, smart buildings and smart spaces for the benefit of all. The EnOcean Alliance headquarters are located in San Ramon, California.

www.enocean-alliance.org

www.enocean-alliance.org/aruba

Media Contact:

Valerie Harding

Ripple Effect Communications

Tel: 617-536-8887

Valerie@RippleEffectPR.com

Corporate Press Contact

Evelyn Gilde-Back

EnOcean Alliance

M +49 (0)176 636 13 964

Press Contact

Evelyn Gilde-Back

EnOcean Alliance

M +49 (0)176 636 13 964

press@enocean-alliance.org

SOURCE: EnOcean Alliance

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/596686/Aruba-joins-EnOcean-Alliance-Opening-New-Opportunities-for-Hyperaware-Smart-Buildings-and-Accurate-Digital-Twins