Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Grant of Share Options and Director Shareholding

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that in accordance with the Company’s Long Term Inventive Plan 2020 (the “LTIP20”) which was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 25 June, it has granted 1,050,000 share options (the “Options”) to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) and management.

The Options expire ten years from the deemed date of grant (30 June 2020), have an exercise price of 147.5 pence per ordinary share, based on the share price at the close of market on the grant date, and vest in two equal tranches, half on grant and half on the first anniversary of the granting date.

The 1,050,000 share options have been allocated as per the table below:

Name

Position

Number of share options granted

Total number of share options following this notification

Total beneficial holding of shares following this notification

Total beneficial holding (options + ordinary shares) as % of Company’s fully diluted issued share capital

Alberto Lavandeira

CEO/Managing Director

400,000

1,150,000

240,000

0.99%

Enrique Delgado

General Manager – Operations

150,000

550,000

0.39%

César Sánchez

CFO

200,000

550,000

0.39%
 

Total

750,000

2,250,000

240,000

1.77%

Other Management

300,000

1,305,250

    
 

Total

1,050,000

3,555,250

    

Following these grants, the Company has granted options over an aggregate of 3,555,250 ordinary shares.

Set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alberto Lavandeira

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Atalaya Mining Plc

b)

LEI

549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share options

 

CY0106002112

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share options grant

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price: 147.5p

Volume: 400,000 share options

d)

Aggregated information

 

Price: 147.5p

Volume: 400,000 share options

e)

Date of the transaction

30 June 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Enrique Delgado

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

General Manager of Operation

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Atalaya Mining Plc

b)

LEI

549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share options

 

CY0106002112

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share options grant

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price: 147.5p

Volume: 150,000 share options

d)

Aggregated information

 

Price: 147.5p

Volume: 150,000 share options

e)

Date of the transaction

30 June 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Cesar Sanchez

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CFO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Atalaya Mining Plc

b)

LEI

549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share options

 

CY0106002112

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share options grant

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price: 147.5p Volume: 200,000 share options

d)

Aggregated information

 

Price: 147.5p

Volume: 200,000 share options

e)

Date of the transaction

30 June 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

This announcement contains information which, prior to its publication constituted inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Contacts:

Newgate Communications

Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie

+ 44 20 3757 6880

4C Communications

Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O’Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

Tom Rider / Michael Rechsteiner / Neil Elliot

+44 20 7236 1010

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker)

Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC

