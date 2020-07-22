Best Friends Pet Hotel Launches “Diamond in The Fluff” Before and After Grooming Photo Contest

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / As pets and people emerge from quarantine, Best Friends Pet Hotel celebrates the bond between pets and pet parents with “Diamond in the Fluff” Before and After Grooming Photo Contest. This friendly and furry contest celebrates our love for our pets, no matter how “ruff” they look without grooming services. Both Best Friends Pet Hotel customers and our special celebrity guest judge Jonathan David will review submitted photographs and choose the most dramatic “before and after” changes to win grooming gift certificates and other great prizes… a fun way to celebrate our furry family members’ transformations.

According to celebrity judge Jonathan David, “During these tough times of quarantine, having your pet with you has been a real comfort. The downside is that they haven’t been groomed in months and I know in my salon, we are starting to see pets and we have our work cut out for us. If your furry best friend is looking a little ruff, you are going to love this opportunity to enter the contest and win great prizes – well deserved after months of self-quarantining,” said David.

Before pet owners finally take their dog, cat or pocket pet to the groomers at Best Friends Pet Hotels, take a “before” photo to enter in the contest that is high-resolution, clear and well-lit, and shows the body and face of your pet. After grooming, take a similar “after” photo to best depict your pet’s transformation.

Contest entries begin online on July 6th and are accepted through the website (https://bestfriendspetcare.dog/diamondinthefluff/) through July 24. Your entry must include your “before” and “after” photos along with the pet’s story – how s/he became part of your family.

In August, voting will commence and four winners will be selected both by the celebrity judge (expert vote) and customers (popular vote) by August 14th.

We couldn’t be happier to celebrate our pets and pet parents with this exciting grooming photo contest,” said Darryl Sampson, Vice President, Operations and Growth. “With the help of our loyal guests and our celebrity groomer and judge, we can’t wait to see all the photos of our best friends transformed from ‘ruff’ to royalty. We are proud of our employee-owned organization and our pet parents at 31 locations nationwide for making the best out of a rough situation.”

About Best Friends Pet Hotel: Founded in 1995 and currently employee-owned, Best Friends Pet Hotel has enjoyed “leader of the pack” status for nearly 25 years. With 31 locations, including Walt Disney World, we strive to provide customers with the absolute best pet care in a convenient and friendly atmosphere where safety, comfort, and fun are at the core of what we do. In addition to high quality grooming, Best Friends Pet Hotels offers boarding, Doggy Day Camp, and training services with full transparency, great communication with pet parents, the latest advances in safety, and a caring staff that loves your pet as much as they love their own. Many hotels offer outside and inside play areas designed with the latest advances in materials and safety. Learn more at http://www.bestfriendspetcare.com/. For more information, visit https://www.bestfriendspetcare.com.

