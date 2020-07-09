BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces Warrants Term Extension

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 9, 2020) – BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: BHSC) announces that it has filed documentation with the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “Exchange”) to amend the terms of an aggregate of 20,119,665 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) issued in September 27, 2018 pursuant to a non-brokered private placement. The warrants issued are exercisable into common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.23 per common share, with the Warrants expiring on September 27th, 2020. These Warrants will be amended by extending the expiry date for a further period of twelve (12) months with an expiry date set to September 27th, 2021. To date, none of the Warrants issued have been exercised. All other terms of the Warrants remain the same.

The Warrants holders are advised that the original warrant certificates are voided, and new warrant certificates will be issued.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent protected Biofarming technology. It is the first and only industrial large-scale plant cell growth technology capable of directly and constantly producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The technology has been already validated by Vinia®, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest. By adapting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate cells production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.’s objective is to become the leading supplier of Cannabis for both the medicinal and recreational legal use. Click on the following hyperlink for a visual description of our Biofarming Technology: BHSC’s Biofarming Technology

