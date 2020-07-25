Blackhawk Bancorp Announces 2020 Second Quarter Earnings

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB) reported net income of $2.56 million for the second quarter of 2020, a 24% increase over the $2.07 million earned the previous quarter, and a 7% decrease compared to the $2.75 million earned the second quarter of 2019. Fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $0.77, an increase of $0.14 as compared to $0.63 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and a decrease of $0.06 as compared to $0.83 earned for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The second quarter 2020 results produced a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 10.16% and a Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 0.96%.

The earnings increase compared to the most recent quarter reflects record level mortgage banking activity, with gain on sale of loans increasing over 250%, and net interest income increasing by 15%. Net interest income for the quarter was boosted by Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fees and increased earning assets driven by the funding of PPP loans, deposit of PPP and other stimulus funds, and other deposit growth. The revenue growth realized was substantially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses and an increase in the valuation allowance against the company’s originated mortgage servicing rights asset.

The decrease in earnings compared to the second quarter of last year reflects a $2.3 million increase in the provision for loan losses, and a 13% increase in salaries and benefits. Despite the large provision increase and growth in compensation costs, the decline in earnings was held to just 7%, thanks to a 16% increase in net interest income and a 34% increase in non-interest income. The increase in net interest income compared to the prior year second quarter reflects the overall balance sheet growth and PPP fees mentioned earlier in this release, and the increase in non-interest income reflects the dramatic increase in mortgage banking activity. The provision for loan losses was increased primarily due to uncertainties related to COVID-19 and the effect it may have on future credit losses. The increase in salaries and benefits reflects variable compensation tied to the mortgage banking activity.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the company reported net income of $4.64 million, a 21% increase over the $3.83 million reported for the first half of 2019. Diluted earnings per share for the first six months of 2020 increased by 21% to $1.40 compared to $1.16 for the first half of 2019. The results for the first half of the prior year included a $1.34 million after-tax charge for non-recurring acquisition and transition related expenses, reducing EPS by $0.41 for that period. If those charges were excluded, EPS would have decreased by $0.17, or 15%, for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the first half of 2019. The Company’s results for the first six-months of 2020 produced a return on average assets of 0.90% and a return on average equity of 9.19%.

Total assets of the company increased by $137.2 million, or 14%, to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $963.9 million as of December 31, 2019. Total gross loans increased by $74.1 million, or 12%, and total investment securities increased $64.2 million, or 27%, during the first six months of 2020. Total Deposits increased by $109.5 million, or 13%, to $939.1 million compared to $829.6 million at the end of 2019.

“In light of the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic crisis has presented, we’re pleased with the financial results for the second quarter of 2020 and we are extremely proud of how our employees have responded to the crisis,” said Todd James, the company’s Chairman and CEO. “Despite the fear and anxiety this pandemic may be causing in their personal lives, our officers and staff have stepped up to make sure we continued to deliver superior service and products that our customers have come to expect. Our Business Banking team originated about 800 PPP loans totaling $82 million, learning the program themselves and educating and coaching our customers about it at the same time. Our mortgage origination team has been working tirelessly to help our customers take advantage of record low mortgage rates. Our tellers, in-branch staff, customer service team and support staff have been on the front-line of this pandemic from the start, making sure we stayed open and that essential financial services remained available to our customers,” he added.

In addition to participating in the PPP, Blackhawk has provided payment relief to borrowers negatively affected by the pandemic. The relief modifications included three month payment deferrals, three or six-month interest-only payments, forbearance agreements and other relief. The first table below summarize Blackhawk’s exposure to Industries impacted the most by COVID-19. The second schedule summarizes remaining exposure. Both tables include the company’s outstanding balance, balance of loans by modification type, total balance of loans modified and the percent of loans modified within each industry. The balances in these tables exclude loans originated under PPP, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA:

 
         Balance of Loans by Modification Type        
Industry
   Portfolio Balance     Payment Deferral    
Interest
Only
     Other     Total Modified     Percent of Portfolio Modified  
High Risk Industries:
   (balances in thousands)  
Hospitality and Food Service
     27,540       8,766       9,578             18,344       67 %
Arts Entertainment & Recreation
     4,363       219       1,101             1,320       30 %
Healthcare and Social Assistance
     50,855       3,176       6,342             9,518       19 %
Other Services (except public admin)
     16,164       7,809       1,702             9,511       59 %
Real Estate Rental and Leasing
     121,187       5,761       3,687             9,448       8 %
Retail Trade
     43,896       261       3,444             3,705       8 %
Total High Risk
     264,005       25,992       25,854             51,846       20 %
 
                                                
 
         Balance of Loans by Modification Type        
Industry
   Portfolio Balance     Payment Deferral    
Interest
Only
     Other     Total Modified     Percent of Portfolio Modified  
Other Industries and Consumer:
   (balances in thousands)  
Construction
     33,956       255       387             642       2 %
Manufacturing
     109,364       1,744       1,829             3,572       3 %
Other Industries
     93,981       2,889       5,106       200       8,195       9 %
Consumer, Mortgage and Other
     110,230                   4,464       4,464       4 %
Total Other
     347,531       4,888       7,322       4,664       16,873       5 %
Total Outstanding (excl. PPP)
     611,536       30,880       33,176       4,664       68,719       11 %
 
                                                

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $9.87 million, increasing $1.26 million, or 15%, from $8.62 million the previous quarter and up $1.40 million, or 17%, from the second quarter of last year. The net interest margin was 3.99% for the second quarter of 2020 as compared to 3.83% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and 3.88% for the second quarter of last year. The increase in net interest income compared to both the previous quarter and second quarter of last year is driven by the overall increase in earning assets, which includes the effect of PPP, and other pandemic stimulus, and the recognition of $522,000 of PPP loan fees. While the increase in overall earning assets, which was driven by the PPP and other pandemic stimulus that has incrementally increased net interest income, the net margin on the assets added is very thin, with PPP loans earning 1% and the remaining liquidity being deployed in the investment portfolio, where yields are historically low. Excluding the PPP fees recognized during the second quarter, the net interest margin would have decreased three basis points to 3.96% compared to 3.83% in the most recent quarter, despite the margin pressure from the drastic rate drops earlier in the year. The company was able to significantly lower funding costs during the second quarter to mitigate the impact of the drop-in rates. The Company has received approximately $3.2 million in net PPP fees and will recognize those fees based on the estimated average life of the PPP loans, which assumes the majority of PPP loans will be repaid through the loan forgiveness process within a year to 18 months from origination.

Average total loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, equaled $701.1 million, a $72.3 million, or 12% increase over the previous quarter, and a $99.9 million, or 17%, increase over the same quarter a year ago. The average total loans for the second quarter of 2020 included $63 million average balance of PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, average total loans increased by $9.2 million, or less than 2%, over the most recent quarter, and increased by $36.8 million, or 6% over the total average loans for second quarter of 2019.

Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, equaled $918.8 million, a $77.4 million, or 9% increase over the previous quarter, and a $91.0 million, or 11% increase over the same quarter a year ago. The increase in average total deposits included PPP funds deposited by borrowers, other stimulus money received by customers and other deposit growth. Additionally, the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by thirty-seven basis points to 0.44%, compared to 0.81% the quarter before, and by fifty-nine basis points compared to 1.03% the second quarter of 2019.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020, increased by $2.2 million, or 14%, to $18.5 million as compared to $16.3 million for the first half of 2019. The net interest margin for the first half of 2020 increased by two basis points to 3.92% compared to 3.90% for the first half of 2019. Average total loans for the first half of 2020 were $664.9 million, an increase of $82.2 million, or 12%, as compared to $582.7 million for the first half of 2019. Average total deposits for the first-half of 2020 were $880.1 million, an increase of $84.0 million, or 11%, as compared to $796.1 million for the first half of 2019.

Provision for Loan Losses and Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, totaled $2.51 million, as compared to $765,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and $180,000 for the second quarter of 2019. The provision for the first-half 2020 increased to $3.3 million compared to $450,000 for the first-half of 2019. The increased provision reflects deterioration in economic conditions and uncertainty related to the impact COVID-19 may have on future loan losses. Net charge-offs during the second quarter equaled $563,000, bringing the total up to $1.1 million for the first six months of 2020.

Total nonperforming assets, which include troubled debt restructures that are performing in accordance with their modified terms, equaled $11.6 million as of June 30, 2020, as compared to $13.4 million as of March 31, 2020, and $7.6 million at June 30, 2019. At June 30, 2020, the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets equaled 1.05%, as compared to 1.37% at March 31, 2020, and 0.79% at June 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.43% as of June 30, 2020, as compared to 1.29% at March 31, 2020, and 1.24% as of June 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans, at June 30, 2020 is just over 1.6%. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans increased to 93.6% as of June 30, 2020, as compared to 61.4% at March 31, 2020, and 106.1% at June 30, 2019.

Management expects loan losses to increase in future quarters as the full impact of the COVID-19 crisis works its way through the economy. Overall delinquency rates and non-performing asset levels have not increased; however, many customers have taken advantage of PPP, other stimulus programs, and the loan modifications we provided. Management expects to continue building the allowance for loan losses in the second half of the year and continue being proactive with borrowers to ensure credit issues are identified and addressed as early as possible, improving the overall probability of repayment.

Non-Interest Income and Operating Expenses

Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, totaled $4.85 million, a $1.65 million increase compared to $3.20 million the prior quarter, and a $1.22 million increase over the $3.63 million recorded in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in non-interest income was driven by mortgage banking activity, with gain on sale of loans increasing by $2.3 million and $2.2 million compared to the most recent quarter and the second quarter of 2019, respectively. The large increase in gain on sale of loans for the quarter was offset by a $499,000 and $560,000 decrease in net loan servicing income compared to the most recent quarter and second quarter of 2019, respectively. This decrease in loan servicing income reflects $482,000 increase in the valuation allowance against the company’s originated mortgage servicing rights asset. In addition, deposit service charge revenue decreased by $287,000, or 32%, compared to the most recent quarter and by $275,000, or 31%, compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income for the first half of 2020 increased $1.74 million, or 26%, to $8.4 million as compared to $6.6 million for the first half of 2019, including a $2.5 million increase in gain on sale of loans. This increase was offset by $186,000, or 11%, decrease in deposit service charges and a $622,000, or 182%, decrease in loan servicing income.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, totaled $8.95 million, increasing by $462,000, or 5%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and increasing by $577,000, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increases compared to the most recent quarter and to the second quarter of 2019 were due to increased salaries and benefits, reflecting variable compensation related to the high level of mortgage loan originations.

Operating expenses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, totaled $17.7 million, a $113,000, or less than 1%, increase over the first half of 2019. The 2019 results included $1.83 million of nonrecurring acquisition related expenses. Excluding these expenses, operating expenses would have increased by $1.94 million, or 12%, over the first half of last year. The increase reflects operating the three acquired locations for the full six months, versus only four months in the first half of 2019, and the increased variable compensation related to the mortgage banking activity.

Outlook

The outlook for Blackhawk as well as the entire banking industry is clouded by uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Blackhawk expects to see elevated credit losses in future quarters as the economic impact of the crisis plays out, and will be taking steps to increase revenue, implement government stimulus programs and work with credit customers to offset and mitigate losses to the extent possible. Management believes the Company’s financial position is strong and it has ample resources to withstand a potentially severe and protracted recession. In addition to responding to this crisis, Blackhawk will continue to pursue creditworthy and profitable business and consumer relationships in its Wisconsin and Illinois markets, emphasizing the value of its personal attention and service that remains unmatched by larger competitors. In addition to organic growth opportunities, Blackhawk may also pursue growth through selective acquisitions. Ability to grow or maintain profitability may be affected by uncertain economic conditions, competitive pressures, changes in regulatory burden and the interest rate environment.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank. The combined entity operates eleven full-service banking centers and a dedicated commercial office, which are located in Rock County, Wisconsin and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, and Kane. The Company’s footprint stretches along the I-90 corridor from Janesville, Wisconsin to Elgin, Illinois and into the Northwest collar counties of the Chicagoland area. The company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

Disclosures Regarding non-GAAP Measures

This report refers to financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP that the Company believes help to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin ratio and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable-equivalent basis. Non-GAAP measures are also used to assist investor comparison by identifying nonrecurring events such as the 2019 acquisition-related expenses, nonrecurring securities gains and the impact such items have on the performance measures of return on average assets, return on average equity, diluted earnings per share, and the efficiency ratio. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words “believes,” “expects,” “likely”, “would”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company’s markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of “critical accounting policies”; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

Further information is available on the company’s website at www.blackhawkbank.com.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.

Todd J. James, Chairman & CEO
tjames@blackhawkbank.com
Phone: (608) 364-8911

Matthew McDonnell, SVP & CFO
mmcdonnell@blackhawkbank.com

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
JUNE 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019
(UNAUDITED)

 
   June 30,     December 31,  
Assets
   2020     2019  
 
   (Dollars in thousands, except  
 
   share and per share data)  
Cash and due from banks
   $ 14,527     $ 12,320  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other institutions
     20,720       20,761  
Total cash and cash equivalents
     35,247       33,081  
Certificates of deposit in banks and other institutions
     4,526       6,325  
Equity securities at fair value
     2,469       2,365  
Securities available-for-sale
     299,257       235,083  
Loans held for sale
     15,234       6,540  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
     2,150       742  
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $10,102 and $7,941
                
at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
     682,647       619,359  
Premises and equipment, net
     20,484       21,025  
Goodwill and core deposit intangible
     12,232       12,455  
Mortgage servicing rights
     3,088       3,106  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
     10,977       11,118  
Other assets
     12,786       12,662  
Total assets
   $ 1,101,097     $ 963,861  
 
                
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
                
 
                
Liabilities
                
Deposits:
                
Noninterest-bearing
   $ 209,896     $ 155,978  
Interest-bearing
     729,170       673,631  
Total deposits
     939,066       829,609  
Short-term borrowings
            
Subordinated debentures and notes (including $1,031 at fair value at
                
June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019)
     5,155       5,155  
Senior secured term note
     13,611       14,000  
Other borrowings
     29,000       10,000  
Other liabilities
     9,758       7,773  
Total liabilities
     996,590       866,537  
 
                
Stockholders’ equity
                
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;
                
3,434,848 and 3,399,803 shares issued as of June 30, 2020 and
                
December 31, 2019, respectively
     34       34  
Additional paid-in capital
     34,313       33,989  
Retained earnings
     64,203       60,295  
Treasury stock, 106,364 and 105,185 shares at cost as of June 30, 2020
                
and December 31, 2019, respectively
     (1,440 )     (1,408 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
     7,397       4,414  
Total stockholders’ equity
     104,507       97,324  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
   $ 1,101,097     $ 963,861  
 
                

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

 
   Six months ended June 30,  
 
   2020     2019  
 
   (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)  
 
            
Interest Income:
            
Interest and fees on loans
   $ 16,691     $ 15,585  
Interest and dividends on available-for-sale securities:
                
Taxable
     3,123       3,003  
Tax-exempt
     695       900  
Interest on other financial institutions
     202       288  
Total interest income
     20,711       19,776  
Interest Expense:
                
Interest on deposits
     1,816       2,920  
Interest on short-term borrowings
     1        
Interest on subordinated debentures
     98       130  
Interest on senior secured term note
     267       253  
Interest on other
     41       203  
Total interest expense
     2,223       3,506  
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
     18,488       16,270  
Provision for loan losses
     3,270       450  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
    15,218       15,820  
 
                
Noninterest Income:
                
Service charges on deposits accounts
     1,507       1,693  
Net gain on sale of loans
     4,097       1,621  
Net loan servicing income
     (280 )     342  
Debit card interchange fees
     1,757       1,616  
Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale
     107       305  
Net other gains (losses)
     6       94  
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
     159       157  
Change in value of equity securities
     60       40  
Other
     935       737  
Total noninterest income
     8,348       6,605  
 
                
Noninterest Expenses:
                
Salaries and employee benefits
     10,512       9,426  
Occupancy and equipment
     2,156       1,992  
Data processing
     1,071       2,398  
Debit card processing and issuance
     791       723  
Advertising and marketing
     135       249  
Amortization of core deposit intangible
     223       159  
Professional fees
     772       972  
Office Supplies
     178       175  
Telephone
     299       246  
Other
     1,601       1,285  
Total noninterest expenses
     17,738       17,625  
Income before income taxes
     5,828       4,800  
Provision for income taxes
     1,191       967  
Net income
  $ 4,637     $ 3,833  
 
                
Key Ratios
                
 
                
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
   $ 1.40     $ 1.16  
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
     1.40       1.16  
Dividends Per Common Share
     0.22       0.20  
 
                
Net Interest Margin (1)
     3.92 %     3.90 %
Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)
     65.89 %     77.47 %
Return on Assets
     0.90 %     0.84 %
Return on Common Equity
     9.19 %     8.91 %
                 

(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis (“TE”). The net interest margin ratio is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

 
   For the Quarter Ended  
 
   June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
 
   2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
 
   (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Interest Income:
                              
Interest and fees on loans
   $ 8,658     $ 8,033     $ 8,284     $ 8,580     $ 8,043  
Interest on available-for-sale securities:
                                        
Taxable
     1,618       1,505       1,496       1,591       1,659  
Tax-exempt
     371       323       331       356       451  
Interest on other financial institutions
     40       162       107       133       130  
Total interest income
     10,687       10,023       10,218       10,660       10,283  
Interest Expense:
                                        
Interest on deposits
     639       1,177       1,400       1,485       1,458  
Interest on subordinated debentures
     45       53       58       61       65  
Interest on senior secured term note
     111       156       165       173       186  
Interest on other borrowings
     19       22       24       97       98  
Total interest expense
     814       1,408       1,647       1,816       1,807  
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
     9,873       8,615       8,571       8,844       8,476  
Provision for loan losses
     2,505       765       980       580       180  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
    7,368       7,850       7,591       8,264       8,296  
 
                                        
Noninterest Income:
                                        
Service charges on deposits accounts
     610       897       1,002       1,019       885  
Net gain on sale of loans
     3,192       905       1,257       1,333       1,040  
Net loan servicing income
     (389 )     110       119       (91 )     171  
Debit card interchange fees
     924       832       876       910       827  
Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale
     8       99             866       146  
Net other gains (losses)
     6             (87 )     81       94  
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
     74       85       75       74       74  
Other
     425       273       632       455       390  
Total noninterest income
     4,850       3,201       3,874       4,647       3,627  
 
                                        
Noninterest Expenses:
                                        
Salaries and employee benefits
     5,477       5,035       4,964       4,992       4,841  
Occupancy and equipment
     1,074       1,083       1,038       1,085       1,000  
Data processing
     561       510       520       657       571  
Debit card processing and issuance
     394       397       449       402       389  
Advertising and marketing
     38       97       101       100       142  
Amortization of intangibles
     107       115       119       119       119  
Professional fees
     405       367       300       387       393  
Office Supplies
     88       90       118       112       89  
Telephone
     149       150       153       137       130  
Other
     659       646       730       505       701  
Total noninterest expenses
     8,952       8,490       8,492       8,496       8,375  
Income before income taxes
     3,266       2,561       2,973       4,415       3,548  
Provision for income taxes
     704       487       621       996       794  
Net income
  $ 2,562     $ 2,074     $ 2,352     $ 3,419     $ 2,754  
 
                                        
Key Ratios
                                        
 
                                        
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
   $ 0.77     $ 0.63     $ 0.71     $ 1.03     $ 0.83  
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
     0.77       0.63       0.71       1.03       0.83  
Dividends Per Common Share
     0.11       0.11       0.10       0.10       0.10  
 
                                        
Net Interest Margin (1)
     3.99 %     3.83 %     3.83 %     3.93 %     3.88 %
Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)
     60.43 %     71.89 %     67.25 %     67.19 %     69.77 %
Return on Assets
     0.96 %     0.85 %     0.97 %     1.40 %     1.15 %
Return on Common Equity
     10.16 %     8.31 %     9.60 %     14.25 %     12.54 %
 
                                        

(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance, including the presentation of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis (“TE”). The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on an TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on interest on tax-exempt securities, loans, and the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

(UNAUDITED)
   As of  
 
   June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
 
   2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
 
   (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)  
Cash and due from banks
   $ 14,527     $ 15,240     $ 12,320     $ 18,778     $ 17,364  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other
     25,246       6,775       27,086       22,478       16,442  
Securities
     301,726       265,165       237,448       232,165       256,262  
Net loans/leases
     697,881       626,797       625,899       640,576       616,925  
Goodwill and core deposit intangible
     12,232       12,340       12,455       12,575       12,649  
Other assets
     49,485       50,688       48,653       49,786       49,829  
Total assets
   $ 1,101,097     $ 977,005     $ 963,861     $ 976,358     $ 969,471  
 
                                        
Deposits
   $ 939,066     $ 843,061     $ 829,609     $ 843,703     $ 837,319  
Subordinated debentures
     5,155       5,155       5,155       5,155       5,155  
Senior secured term note
     13,611       14,000       14,000       14,000       14,000  
Borrowings
     29,000       10,000       10,035       10,042       13,992  
Other liabilities
     9,758       6,083       7,738       7,516       6,614  
Stockholders’ equity
     104,507       98,706       97,324       95,942       92,391  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
   $ 1,101,097     $ 977,005     $ 963,861     $ 976,358     $ 969,471  
 
                                        
ASSET QUALITY DATA
                             
(Amounts in thousands)
   June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
 
   2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
 
                              
Non-accrual loans
   $ 8,427     $ 9,680     $ 10,642     $ 5,524     $ 3,712  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
           845             104       272  
Troubled debt restructures – accruing
     2,361       2,770       2,866       3,163       3,321  
Total nonperforming loans
   $ 10,788     $ 13,295     $ 13,508     $ 8,791     $ 7,305  
Other real estate owned
     762       123       54       319       307  
Total nonperforming assets
   $ 11,550     $ 13,418     $ 13,562     $ 9,110     $ 7,612  
 
                                        
Total loans
   $ 707,983     $ 634,957     $ 633,840     $ 648,900     $ 624,674  
Allowance for loan losses
   $ 10,102     $ 8,160     $ 7,941     $ 8,324     $ 7,749  
 
   $ 697,881     $ 626,797     $ 625,899     $ 640,576     $ 616,925  
Nonperforming Assets to total Assets
     1.05 %     1.37 %     1.41 %     0.93 %     0.79 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans
     1.52 %     2.09 %     2.13 %     1.35 %     1.17 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
     1.43 %     1.29 %     1.25 %     1.28 %     1.24 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
     93.6 %     61.4 %     58.8 %     94.7 %     106.1 %
 
                                        
 
   For the Quarter Ended  
 
   June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE
   2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
 
                              
Beginning Balance
   $ 8,160     $ 7,941     $ 8,324     $ 7,749     $ 7,545  
Provision
     2,505       765       980       580       180  
Loans charged off
     639       633       1,463       52       11  
Loan recoveries
     76       87       100       47       35  
Net charge-offs
     563       546       1,363       5       (24 )
Ending Balance
   $ 10,102     $ 8,160     $ 7,941     $ 8,324     $ 7,749  
                                         

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ANALYSIS of AVERAGE BALANCES & TAX EQUIVALENT INTEREST RATES
Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates
(Dollars in thousands – unaudited)
(Yields on a tax-equivalent basis) (1)

 
   For the Quarter Ended  
 
   June 30, 2020     March 31, 2020     June 30, 2019  
 
   Average           Average     Average           Average     Average           Average  
 
   Balance     Interest     Rate     Balance     Interest     Rate     Balance     Interest     Rate  
Interest Earning Assets:
                                                      
Interest-bearing deposits and other
   $ 17,056     $ 40       0.95 %   $ 37,668     $ 162       1.74 %   $ 21,250     $ 130       2.48 %
Investment securities:
                                                                        
Taxable investment securities
     241,831       1,618       2.69 %     204,526       1,505       2.96 %     212,708       1,659       3.13 %
Tax-exempt investment securities
     46,443       371       4.13 %     40,876       323       4.09 %     54,193       451       4.33 %
Total Investment securities
     288,274       1,989       2.92 %     245,402       1,828       3.15 %     266,901       2,110       3.37 %
Loans
     701,080       8,658       4.97 %     628,802       8,033       5.14 %     601,234       8,043       5.37 %
 
                                                                        
Total Earning Assets
   $ 1,006,410     $ 10,687       4.31 %   $ 911,872     $ 10,023       4.46 %   $ 889,385     $ 10,283       4.70 %
Allowance for loan losses
     (8,769 )                     (8,015 )                     (7,645 )                
Cash and due from banks
     15,232                       15,623                       15,165                  
Other assets
     58,475                       58,984                       59,805                  
 
                                                                        
Total Assets
   $ 1,071,348                     $ 978,464                     $ 956,710                  
 
                                                                        
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
                                                                        
Interest bearing checking accounts
   $ 298,831     $ 157       0.21 %   $ 270,849     $ 334       0.50 %   $ 258,866     $ 408       0.63 %
Savings and money market deposits
     305,966       105       0.14 %     282,113       362       0.52 %     289,097       535       0.74 %
Time deposits
     101,808       377       1.49 %     113,865       481       1.70 %     118,383       515       1.75 %
Total interest bearing deposits
     706,605       639       0.36 %     666,827       1,177       0.71 %     666,346       1,458       0.88 %
Subordinated debentures and notes
     5,155       45       3.53 %     5,155       53       4.15 %     5,155       65       5.03 %
Borrowings
     39,436       130       1.32 %     24,601       178       2.91 %     29,596       284       3.85 %
 
                                                                        
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
   $ 751,196     $ 814       0.44 %   $ 696,583     $ 1,408       0.81 %   $ 701,097     $ 1,807       1.03 %
 
                                                                        
Interest Rate Spread
                     3.87 %                     3.65 %                     3.67 %
 
                                                                        
Noninterest checking accounts
     212,196                       174,607                       161,461                  
Other liabilities
     6,570                       6,868                       6,055                  
Total liabilities
     969,962                       878,058                       868,613                  
Total Stockholders’ equity
     101,386                       100,406                       88,097                  
Total Liabilities and
                                                                        
Stockholders’ Equity
   $ 1,071,348                     $ 978,464                     $ 956,710                  
 
                                                                        
Net Interest Income/Margin
           $ 9,873       3.99 %           $ 8,615       3.83 %           $ 8,476       3.88 %
 
                                                                        

(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES
Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates
(Amounts in thousands)
(yields on a tax-equivalent basis)(1)

 
   For the Six Months Ended  
 
   June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019  
 
   Average           Average     Average           Average  
 
   Balance     Interest     Rate     Balance     Interest     Rate  
Interest Earning Assets:
                                    
Interest-bearing deposits and other
   27,362     202       1.48 %   24,178     288       2.42 %
Investment securities:
                                                
Taxable investment securities
     223,178       3,123       2.81 %     190,021       3,003       3.19 %
Tax-exempt investment securities
     43,659       695       4.11 %     58,095       900       4.03 %
Total Investment securities
     266,837       3,818       3.03 %     248,116       3,903       3.38 %
Loans
     664,941       16,691       5.05 %     582,684       15,585       5.39 %
 
                                                
Total Earning Assets
   959,140     20,711       4.38 %   854,978     19,776       4.73 %
Allowance for loan losses
     (8,392 )                     (7,546 )                
Cash and due from banks
     15,427                       15,862                  
Other assets
     58,696                       55,917                  
 
                                                
Total Assets
   1,024,871                     919,211                  
 
                                                
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
                                                
Interest bearing checking accounts
   284,840     491       0.35 %   251,246     723       0.58 %
Savings and money market deposits
     294,040       467       0.32 %     278,135       1,177       0.85 %
Time deposits
     107,837       858       1.60 %     114,893       1,021       1.79 %
Total interest bearing deposits
     686,717       1,816       0.53 %     644,274       2,921       0.91 %
Subordinated debentures
     5,155       98       3.81 %     5,155       130       5.07 %
Borrowings
     32,018       308       1.93 %     25,644       456       3.59 %
 
                                                
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
   723,890     2,222       0.62 %   675,073     3,507       1.05 %
 
                                                
Interest Rate Spread
                     3.76 %                     3.68 %
 
                                                
Noninterest checking accounts
     193,372                       151,833                  
Other liabilities
     6,715                       5,534                  
Total liabilities
     923,977                       832,440                  
Total Stockholders’ equity
     100,894                       86,771                  
Total Liabilities and
                                                
Stockholders’ Equity
   1,024,871                     919,211                  
 
                                                
Net Interest Income/Margin
           18,489       3.92 %           16,269       3.90 %
 
                                                

(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

