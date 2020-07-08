Bombora Integrates Intent Data With Outreach so Salespeople can Prioritize Activities Based on Buyer Interest

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / Bombora, the leading Intent data provider, today announced an integration with Outreach, the leading sales engagement platform. This integration makes Bombora’s B2B Company Surge® Intent data available in the Outreach platform so sales teams can use weekly tasks to prioritize and focus activity on accounts interested in hearing from them.

“In today’s environment, understanding where your potential customers are is crucial,” said Anna Baird, Chief Revenue Officer of Outreach. “We are very excited to bring buyer intent data to our platform. Having access to this data will give sellers the edge they need to connect with buyers at the right time.”

Bombora‘s Company Surge® Intent data integrates with Outreach to recommend high priority tasks for accounts showing buyer intent each week.

Bombora identifies specific accounts that are researching products and services by capturing intent signals across a proprietary, consent-based cooperative of thousands of B2B websites. It uses natural language processing to understand meaning, context, and engagement with content, and its patented Company Surge® data is a normalized score showing content consumption spikes against a baseline of normal consumption, scored weekly to show trend analysis.

In the Outreach platform, a “task” is a preset, assigned, or recommended action for a salesperson to take. When Bombora’s Intent data shows that an account is actively in-market and has buyer intent, Bombora will push a task to the salesperson who owns the account in Outreach. The task also includes a list of the topics that the account is interested in, arming the salesperson with the context to make sales conversations more effective.

“Our BDR team is jazzed by the expanded use of Bombora! Adding Bombora’s Intent data insights into Outreach makes them actionable for BDRs,” said Jodi Lebow, Vice President of Demand Generation at Digital.ai. “It allows our team to start Monday morning with the confidence that they’re interacting with accounts that want to hear from us. This increases the relevant conversations we are involved with and naturally leads to higher conversions.”

“Knowing who to call and when to call is a challenge for every sales rep, and Intent data helps bridge this gap,” said Mike Burton, Co-Founder and SVP of Data Sales at Bombora. “It empowers sales teams to identify when an account is interested. And the new integration with Outreach puts this information directly into their hands, allowing them to take timely and immediate action.”

Bombora’s Intent-driven tasks are available for free for Outreach and Bombora customers. For more details please visit bombora.com/outreach.

About Bombora

Bombora is the leading provider of Intent data for B2B marketers. Bombora’s data aligns marketing and sales teams, enabling them to base their actions on the knowledge of what companies are in-market for which products.

The source of this data is the first co-operative of premium B2B media companies. Members contribute content consumption and behavioral data about their audiences. In turn, they can better understand their audiences, serve advertisers and monetize their inventory.

Learn more about Bombora at bombora.com.

About Outreach

Outreach is the number one sales engagement platform with the largest customer base and industry-leading usage. Outreach helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers.

Outreach recently commissioned a Forrester study which highlights how it provides an industry-leading ROI of 387 percent over three years and a payback period of fewer than three months since initial investment.

More than 4,000 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, DoorDash, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach’s enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

PRESS CONTACT:

Bill Brazell

bbrazell@witstrategy.com

917-445-7316 cell

SOURCE: Bombora

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/596643/Bombora-Integrates-Intent-Data-With-Outreach-so-Salespeople-can-Prioritize-Activities-Based-on-Buyer-Interest