Bonafont Launching Transplace’s Advanced Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Transportation Management System (TMS) to Streamline its Supply Chain

Leading Mexican bottled water brand will save logistics costs and gain real-time network visibility

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3PL—Transplace, the premier provider of logistics technology and services, today announced a new contract with Bonafont, a healthy water bottle brand in the Danone global food and beverage portfolio, for its state-of-the-art Transportation Management System (TMS). Transplace’s TMS will allow real-time visibility into the leading Mexican water brand’s entire transportation network. The TMS presents comprehensive data, such as track-and-trace of shipments throughout Mexico, transportation service metrics, and other critical business intelligence to speed decision-making, improve supply chain strategies, and address Bonafont’s role in Danone’s unwavering commitment to sustainable business practices.

“We chose to partner with Transplace because of their great success with other major corporations here in Mexico,” said Pedro Urow, Mexico VP of Operations at Bonafont. “We have seen impressive examples of the ways Transplace has lowered logistics costs and increased fleet utilization by maximizing vehicle capacity and eliminating empty kilometers. Transplace will automate our data entry and manual processes to save time and labor costs, while increasing efficiencies across our transportation network.”

Transplace offers an award winning, multitenant TMS as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product or as part of a managed transportation solution. The Transplace TMS offers a combination of power, scalability, integration, and affordability, allowing shippers to rapidly deploy the platform to reduce transportation costs, improve service levels, automate processes, streamline execution, and lower operational risk. The dynamic dashboards provide key performance indicators, along with a graphical 360-degree view of all shipments at all times. With Transplace’s TMS, Bonafont will improve overall on-time pick-up, along with delivery and tender acceptance levels. The comprehensive, cloud-based TMS spans the core functionality of planning, execution, and settlement across all modes with strong analytics, performance management, and optimization.

“We have over 700 team members in our Mexico operations who understand the nuances of each region and local market to drive successful logistics strategies,” said Frank McGuigan, CEO of Transplace. “As a part of Danone, we know Bonafont is committed to reducing its carbon footprint, and we look forward to supporting their sustainability efforts. Our TMS will optimize Bonafont’s dedicated fleets, boost transportation network performance, and streamline supply chain management.”

