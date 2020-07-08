Catholic Central Market Presents Limited Time Offer

ILP is offering 10% off all hymnals or missals through July 12th!

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / International Liturgy Publications is dedicated to helping parishes save money now more than ever! As our nation continues to adapt to changes in our work, home, and community life due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, we want to offer assistance and savings to our community. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic most parishes are stripping hard-cover books from their pews and many parishes are encouraging members to purchase and use their own personal missals. The purpose of Catholic Central Market is to offer parishioners a place to order their own permanent worship materials and save money over throw-away subscriptions. Get rid of throw-away missalettes forever because all the missals offered are on the 3- year liturgical cycle. Continued use for years to come with just one easy purchase!

This limited time offer of 10% off any of our durable, hard-cover hymnals or missals runs through July 12th. Enjoy savings while also preserving God’s word! Why waste money on throwaways when you can have your own missal for personal use?

Use Code “Limit10” at checkout to start saving today!

While worship may look a little different these days, we hope to bring a sense of clean starts, fresh beginnings, and hope by providing personal books! ILP is ready to assist your parish with fresh worship aids that congregations can enjoy for years to come.

Get in touch:

Office@ilpmusic.org or call 615-599-4497

https://www.catholiccentralmarket.com/

For orders of 16 or more please call our office and enjoy up to 30% off your purchase!

About ILP

At ILP we believe we have a higher responsibility to the environment by respecting the word of God and eliminating single use missalettes. We serve parishes throughout the world who wish to make a sustainable impact on the Earth and share the Holy Spirit through worship. By publishing hard-cover, durable missals and hymnals we preserve sacred music and liturgy for continued use for years to come!

Stay Connected with ILP:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/international-liturgy-publications/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ILPMusic

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ20iPD_eQf0Q9iNB-x4tJg

Instagram: @ ilp_music

CONTACT:

Alex Grimes

alex.grimes@ilpmusic.org

SOURCE: International Liturgy Publications

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/596638/Catholic-Central-Market-Presents-Limited-Time-Offer