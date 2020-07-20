Charles Laverty Supports Irvine School Reopening Strategy

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Nuzuna Fitness CEO and healthcare advocate, Charles Laverty this week congratulated the City of Irvine for their reasoned approach to reopening schools. The City started by stating they do not agree with the minority of people who support reopening without mandatory masks and social distancing and by stating their commitment to safe in-person schooling. Irvine also announced that they will not follow the Orange County back to school guidelines.

Says Laverty “Our children have to get back to school. They are being deprived of proper education, social interaction, physical activity, nutrition and school activities. And parents must get back to work.”

Irvine is offering parents a choice of school models and this is the most fair and reasonable approach. Unless some special circumstance applies, parents should send the kids to school. Hybrid or remote learning may be best in cases where household member have suppressed immune systems or where students have special needs that will make it impossible for the student to comply with mandatory masks and social distancing at school.

Remote work is proving effective for many workers but not for all and definitely not for most students.” Says Laverty, an advocate or childhood health issues. “For kids in formative learning years, distance learning means falling behind, and we don’t know that they will ever catch up. Plus, our schools are a critical touchpoint to identify a variety of physical, mental and social issues affecting children.”

Charles Laverty has previously come out with a passioned support for mask wearing. He argues that mandatory masks, along with social distancing and other pragmatic, inexpensive and unequivocally effective measures are critical to reopening both the economy and the schools.

“We can make this work.” Says Laverty. “America is filled with smart, innovative people. We need to apply those advantages that to COVID-19 and we can live with it until we have vaccines and herd immunity.” Staying closed and 100% distance learning, he argues, are non-starters.

Laverty argues that the issue of funding needs to be kept separate from the best model for families, teachers and students. Citing the critical role school play in our children’s lives, Laverty advocates for opening schools without regard for short term funding concerns. He reminds us that schools provide a range of social services as well as allowing dual income parents to work outside the home.

As CEO of Nuzuna Fitness, Charles Laverty has recently chosen to keep open the company’s fitness facilities for their physical therapy patients. Because physical therapy is deemed an essential business, they are offering those services at all Nuzuna Fitness locations. He founded that business in 2019 and expects to have 35 locations in 2021.

Nuzuna Fitness is perhaps best known for its electro muscular stimulation technology (EMS). This includes suits that physically stimulates the wearer’s muscles during activities including therapy and exercise and increases muscular stimulation. Greater muscular stimulation increases the benefits of activity without increasing the effort needed or the physical and mental exertion required. Studies show EMS enabled workout suits contribute to more effective fitness programs and physical therapy treatments.

Nuzuna Fitness offers personal training, physical therapy, group fitness classes and fitness programs for corporations, city recreation departments, non-profits and professional athletes. The company also sells its EMS suits and a private labeled line of wellness products.

“Our company is dedicated to overall wellness”, he says, “and that means a happy, healthy family unit which means good, effective and safe schooling.” Charles Laverty calls on healthcare and children’s leaders and advocates to push for in class schooling as much as possible.

