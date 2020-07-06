CIM Group Tops out Construction of 235,000-square-foot Office Building in Boston’s South End

321 Harrison Co-Developed with Nordblom Company

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CIM Group, in partnership with Nordblom Company, today announced they have topped out the construction of a 235,000-square-foot Class A office building at 321 Harrison Avenue in Boston’s South End. The eight-story building is being built above an existing three-story parking structure, which also serves the partnership’s neighboring 11-story, 242,000-square foot office building at 1000 Washington Street.

321 Harrison will offer modern office space with attributes desired by a range of businesses including the flexibility of configuration on large 30,000-square-foot floorplates, floor-to-ceiling windows providing abundant natural light, multiple outdoor areas, balconies, and energy efficient mechanical systems, features especially preferred in today’s office environment.

The two office buildings will share new amenities and services such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, café, bike storage and reception-desk security in a newly-constructed two-story spacious lobby accessed by separate entries for each building off either Washington Street or Harrison Avenue. The new building will also include lounge areas such as the fourth floor interior Living Room and common roof deck, where tenants of both buildings can enjoy open air meeting and relaxation space as well as views of the Boston skyline. Construction on 321 Harrison is anticipated to be complete by the end of this year.

The property is centrally located in the South End of Boston, a transforming neighborhood with an inviting walkable environment that offers amenities including restaurants, shops, services, and nearby transportation options. The buildings are located across from the Massachusetts Turnpike (Rt. I-90), approximately 0.6 miles from the Back Bay Train Station and 0.8 miles from South Station, both served by Amtrak. The property is also served by the MBTA Silver Line with service to the Seaport and Boston Logan International Airport as well as the MBTA Red Line with direct access to Cambridge and Quincy.

CIM identified the Boston area more than a decade ago as possessing the attributes that fit its community qualification criteria, which includes established or emerging metropolitan areas with solid infrastructure and transportation networks. CIM and Nordblom are applying their proven development and operational expertise at both 321 Harrison and 1000 Washington to bring a new Class-A office building to the South End. CIM’s portfolio of assets in Boston includes six parcels totaling 2.16 acres in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood, the 200 Stuart Street Garage, the Motor Mart Garage, and the 95 Berkeley Street office building. For more information about 321 Harrison, please visit www.321harrison.com or for leasing information call (617) 912-7067.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com

About Nordblom Company

Nordblom Company is a real estate enterprise with a 90-year history of investing, managing and developing properties throughout the New England region and select markets across the country. The company currently owns office, commercial and multi-family properties in the New England and Carolina markets and is committed to creating dynamic work and living environments that further the quality of life for the people who occupy its properties. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts with offices in Boston, Brookline, and Raleigh, North Carolina, Nordblom Company has over 90 properties and excess of $1 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.nordblom.com.

