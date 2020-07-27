Condor Capital Management Listed in investor.com’s 2020 Top 100 Financial Advisor Firms in Colorado

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Condor Capital Management is pleased to announce our placement in investor.com’s 2020 Top 100 Financial Advisor Firms in Colorado ranking. This prestigious list marks top firms throughout the nation with at least one location in Colorado that have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to putting their clients’ best interests first and foremost.

The analysis for the list was conducted using data as of June 1, 2020 and investor.com’s latest Trust Algorithm update. Through this methodology, various data points collected from sources, such as the FINRA Broker Check, SEC IAPD, state regulator databases, and professional designation websites, are sorted and weighted individually to determine a star rating for each firm. Firms with a score of at least 85 points or higher, equivalent to a 4.5 star rating or more, qualify for the “Trusted by investor.com” badge.

For Condor Capital Management’s directory listing on investor.com, please click here.

Founded in 1988, Condor Capital Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor based in Martinsville, N.J., employing 20 professional and support staff. Since Condor is a fee-only investment management firm, its fees are based on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor is always working in a client’s best interests and utilizes an integrated approach to investment management that includes thorough financial planning advice on a complimentary, as-needed basis.

