CPR Cell Phone Repair Welcomes New Store in Texas

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to announce a new franchise location joining its expanding network of mobile repair stores. The franchise welcomes Bill Kapsidelis on the opening of his fourth CPR store, CPR Cell Phone Repair Southlake.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Southlake, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/southlake-tx/

“The CPR Network is happy to see Bill continue on his career path within our network,” said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. “Bill’s experience with his other three stores makes us certain that CPR Southlake will offer exceptional, first-choice repair services for the community. The network is looking forward to extending our services in Texas with this new location.”

Southlake is a suburb of the Dallas/ Fort-Worth area. The city is predominantly located in Tarrant County, with minor areas extending into Denton County. Incorporated in 1956, the city is home to roughly 31,000 residents, several well-known shopping centers, and industrial business parks.

“I’m looking forward to providing affordable repair solutions to the residents of Southlake, Grapevine, and Colleyville,” said owner Bill Kapsidelis. “My team members and I are eager to start growing and servicing this new Texas franchise with the CPR network.”

Bill and his wife have lived in the North Fort Worth area for over twenty years. Together, they have one son and are both originally from San Antonio, Texas. Bill graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio. In his free time, he enjoys sports, scouting, and repairing electronic gadgets.

In addition to CPR Southlake, Bill also manages CPR Cell Phone Repair Watauga, CPR Cell Phone Repair Saginaw, and CPR Cell Phone Repair Fort Worth – Benbrook. His staff is thoroughly trained and committed to providing unmatched customer service. Each franchise services damaged and malfunctioning electronics, such as cell phones, tablets, computers, game consoles, and MP3 players.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Southlake is located at:

2707 E Southlake Blvd

Suite 110

Southlake, TX 76092

Please contact the store at 817-928-4736 or via email: repairs@cpr-southlake.com

Please visit the store’s website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/southlake-tx/

Bill’s other store, CPR Fort Worth – Benbrook, is located at:

5412 S Hulen St

Fort Worth, TX 76132

Bill’s other store, CPR Saginaw, is located at:

601 N Saginaw Blvd

#150

Saginaw, TX 76179

Bill’s other store, CPR Watauga, is located at:

6420 Denton Hwy

Suite D

Watauga, TX 76148

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

